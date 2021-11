Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted he is “embarrassed” by Manchester United’s current run but refused to be drawn on his future as the pressure mounted following a 4-1 hammering at Watford.United travelled to Vicarage Road having lost four of their last six Premier League games before the international break and this heavy defeat only piled more misery on the beleaguered Norwegian Josh King and Ismaila Sarr put Watford 2-0 up at the break before substitute Donny van de Beek pulled one back. But United’s under-fire captain Harry Maguire was sent off after 69 minutes and late goals from Joao Pedro and...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 DAYS AGO