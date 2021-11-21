ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Avalanche (AVAX) Surpasses Shiba Inu (SHIB), Hitting Yet Another All-Time High

u.today
 3 days ago

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money...

u.today

invezz.com

Shiba Inu price prediction: SHIB is down but not out

Shiba Inu price has been in a major downward trend in the past few weeks. This decline is mostly because of profit-taking and lack of a catalyst. We explain why the falling wedge pattern signals that the coin could rebound. Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) price has been in a freefall lately...
STOCKS
cryptoglobe.com

Addresses Holding Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Surpass One Million as Price Drops

Adoption of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) is seemingly still growing, even as the price of the cryptocurrency keeps on dropping along with the rest of the cryptocurrency market. According to a report from cryptocurrency security firm CertiK, there are now 1.05 million Ethereum addresses with SHIB in their...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Retail Interest In Shiba Inu Falls 60% Since October Peak

Search volume for meme coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has declined by 60% on Google since peaking Oct. 24. What Happened: Sharing a screenshot depicted SHIB’s interest over time, market analyst Alex Kruger hypothesized the waning interest in the coin appeared to signal the coin has passed its peak in terms of price action.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Cardano leads way as most big cryptocurrencies post drops

Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Wednesday, with Cardano (ADAUSD) seeing the biggest move, declining 7.99% to $1.62. Seven additional currencies posted reductions Wednesday. Uniswap (UNIUSD) fell 5.33% to $21.04, and Dogecoin (DOGEUSD) dropped 5.11% to 21 cents.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Robinhood's 420.69 Push Not Enough? Why Dogecoin Is Trading Lower Today

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 0.94% lower at $0.22 over 24 hours early Tuesday morning. What’s Moving? The meme coin has fallen 10.86% over a seven-day trailing period. DOGE gained 0.59% against Bitcoin and fell 0.17% against Ethereum over 24 hours. The cryptocurrency’s year-to-date gains stand at 3765.33% in 2021. It...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 Warning From Elon Musk Every Cryptocurrency Investor Needs to Know

Elon Musk urges that investors not invest too heavily in cryptocurrencies. He believes that "true value" is made by producing products and services that people use. Elon Musk doesn't mind expressing his opinions on anything from cannabis to space exploration. The Tesla CEO is rarely without a view on whatever the hot topic of the moment might be.
STOCKS
cryptoglobe.com

Crypto Analyst Suggests Avalanche ($AVAX) Bull Run Still Has ‘Gas Left in the Tank’

The native token of the smart contract platform Avalanche ($AVAX) has been surging so far this year, to the point it’s now the 11th most valuable cryptoasset by market capitalization after surpassing the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a cryptocurrency analyst who called 2018’s bear market bottom, the...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Largest cryptocurrencies rise as Ethereum rallies

All of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Tuesday, with Ethereum (ETHUSD) seeing the biggest change, rising 5.98% to $4,322.43. Dogecoin (DOGEUSD) rose 5.63% to 23 cents, while Uniswap (UNIUSD) rallied 4.68% to $22.03.
STOCKS
financemagnates.com

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Take a Major Hit

Top meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) have taken a major hit in the last few days after the market cap of both cryptocurrencies dropped below $30 billion. The latest dip means that DOGE and SHIB are no longer among the top 10 digital currencies. In the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

The Reasons For Tesla's Latest Surge: Is It The Time For New All-Time Highs?

In October, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) set a record with the largest dollar value increase in market capitalization, in the shortest period of time, in stock market history. The stock price soared from $800 to over $1,200 a share. As a result, the company joined Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG), Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) in the elite group of companies with a market cap of over $1 trillion.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Longeveron stock vaults to another all-time high

Longeveron shares jumped 117% to $21.62 on Monday to their highest level since the company went public in February at $10 a share. The stock has been rising sharply since Thursday, when the biotechnology company said its Lomecel-B for the treatment of a congenital heart defect in infants (Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome) affecting about 1,000 babies a year was granted rare pediatric disease (RPD) designation by the Food and Drug Administration. The stock catapulted 120% on Thursday and continued rising on Friday and Monday. Prior to the announcement, the stock's highest price was about $8.45 a share on March 11 and a low of $2.84 a share earlier this year. Volume on the stock hit 98 million shares on Monday, compared to its average daily volume of 110,000 shares. Even with the share price boost, Longeveron's market cap remans small at about $192 million.
STOCKS
u.today

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Spikes 8%, Leading Crypto Market Recovery

STOCKS
u.today

Bitcoin Reclaims $60K Level After Brief Drop

Bitcoin, the number one cryptocurrency by market capitalization, touched the pivotal $60,000 level once again at 5:02 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. Bulls, however, are struggling to gain footing above the aforementioned price point, with Bitcoin slightly retracing to $59,785. Earlier this week, the crypto king plunged to as...
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Snowdog (SDOG) Crypto Price Prediction: Next Crypto to Explode?

If you have been looking for the next meme crypto to explode after Shiba coin, Snowdog (SDOG) might have caught your attention. What’s the Snowdog crypto price prediction? Is SDOG token a good investment?. Article continues below advertisement. With rising product prices and huge education loans to repay, many people...
MARKETS
investing.com

3 reasons why Keep3rV1 (KP3R) price hit a new all-time high this month

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) was one of the few altcoins that emerged unscathed from this week’s bearish turn in the crypto market. While many digital assets plunged into the red following the lead of Bitcoin (BTC), which recoiled after recording a new all-time high last week, KP3R added 31.60% against the dollar and 44.17% against BTC between Nov. 12 and Nov. 19.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dogecoin Jumps! Was The Crypto Just Playing Dead?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was bouncing up about 5% higher on Friday after breaking bearishly from a descending triangle and dropping through an ascending trendline Benzinga pointed out on Nov. 15. Many alt-coins in the cryptocurrency market were getting a relief bounce after falling in sympathy with the leaders Bitcoin (CRYPTO:...
STOCKS
u.today

Shiba Inu Competitor Floki Spikes by 33% While Altcoins Are Continuously Dipping

STOCKS

