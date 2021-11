URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras. Blancas California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Friday.

