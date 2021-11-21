ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Thee Stallion drops out of 2021 AMAs performance with BTS

By Arusa Qureshi
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMegan Thee Stallion will no longer be performing alongside BTS at the 2021 American Music Awards. Megan made the announcement on her Twitter, writing that she had to drop out due to “an unexpected personal matter”. She added: “I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage with my...

thatgrapejuice.net

AMAs 2021: Chloe Bailey Joins Performer Line-Up

The American Music Awards 2021 are but a day away and the performer line-up has just received a seismic boost. Because Chloey Bailey has been confirmed to blaze the stage. Organizers for the event announced that the rising solo star will deliver a dynamic rendition of her break-out hit ‘Have Mercy’ live from the Xfinity stage.
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Tory Lanez
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion is the face of Revlon's flirty' Reign On scent

Megan Thee Stallion is the face of Revlon's new Reign On perfume. The 'Savage' hitmaker is a spokesperson for the cosmetics brand and stars in the ad for their latest scent, which she has described as "fresh and flirty". In the promo clip, the 26-year-old rap megastar says: “Be ambitious....
BEAUTY & FASHION
Megan Thee Stallion, Chance the Rapper, and More Pay Tribute to Young Dolph

Memphis law enforcement sources reported the death of rapper Young Dolph to local news outlets on Wednesday, November 17. Legal name Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., the 36-year-old father was shot and killed outside a bakery he frequented. The internet flooded with reactions to the heartbreaking news as friends and fans went online to share their tributes to the late rapper. His collaborator and cousin, Key Glock, deactivated social media accounts as the news spread. Dolph’s 2020 album Rich Slave, which features Key Glock, peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard charts. Dolph was known not only for his music but for his generosity. In 2018, the rapper gave $20,000 to two college students who were fired from their jobs for playing his music while at work. During the holidays in Memphis, he’s known to donate turkeys to families in need. Megan Thee Stallion, Chance the Rapper, JPEGMafia, Zack Fox, Gucci Mane, and more paid their respects to Young Dolph by remembering his talent, kindness, and legacy. Read their social media tributes below.
CELEBRITIES
American Music Awards 2021: The Full Winners List

The American Music Awards aired live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Hosted by Cardi B, the star-studded awards show featured performances from BTS with Coldplay, Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler the Creator, Måneskin, Walker Hayes, Mickey Guyton, Bad Bunny, Tainy with Julieta Venegas, Carrie Underwood with Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, New Edition and New Kids on the Block. Diplo was on DJ duty for the ceremony. Rodrigo and the Weeknd led the nominations with seven and six nods, respectively. Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon each received five nominations. The show’s winners are voted on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amas#American Music Awards#Microsoft Theater#Korean#Bts Official#Abc
Machine Gun Kelly says the age of the rock star “looks pretty alive to me”

Machine Gun Kelly has responded to claims that the “age of the rock star is dead” while collecting an award at the American Music Awards 2021. The musician took home the trophy for Favourite Rock Artist at the ceremony in Los Angeles tonight (November 21), beating the likes of Foo Fighters, All Time Low and Glass Animals to the honour.
CELEBRITIES
American Music Awards: BTS, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion Take Home 3 Awards Each

Worldwide sensation BTS took home the top honor for artist of the year Sunday at the American Music Awards, along with awards for favorite pop duo or group and favorite pop song for their hit single “Butter,” while Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion also scored three wins. Taylor Swift broke her own record for the most AMA wins in history, nabbing the award for favorite female pop artist. The show, hosted by Cardi B at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, opened with Silk Sonic duo Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, coming off the recent release of their collaboration album An...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BTS crowned artist of the year at American Music Awards

South Korean superstars BTS were crowned artist of the year at the American Music Awards on Sunday, brushing aside challenges from Taylor Swift, Drake and The Weeknd as they took home a total of three awards and teamed up with Coldplay for a raucous “My Universe” and closed the show with “Butter.” “Seven boys from Korea, united […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Grammy Awards: Olivia Rodrigo dominates nominations for 2022

Olivia Rodrigo has emerged as the front-runner for next year's Grammy Awards, with nominations in all four of the main categories. The 18-year-old is up for best album, best new artist, record of the year and song of the year, for Drivers License. She faces competition from Billie Eilish and...
MUSIC
Machine Gun Kelly and Miley Cyrus react to Grammys 2022 snubs

Machine Gun Kelly and Miley Cyrus have reacted to being snubbed by the Grammys 2022. The nominations for the 64th Grammy Awards were announced yesterday (November 23), with Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, J. Cole and Jon Batiste leading the way with the most nods. Next year’s...
CELEBRITIES
Teen phenom Olivia Rodrigo leads American Music Award nominations

LOS ANGELES, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Pop newcomer Olivia Rodrigo led nominations on Thursday for the 2021 American Music Awards, where she will compete for the top prize against fan favorites like Taylor Swift, BTS and Drake. Rodrigo, 18, who burst onto the charts in January, got seven nods including...
MUSIC
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction, Music Awards (Soul Train, AMAs), Smithers Finds Love, Finales (‘Grantchester,’ ‘BMF’)

It’s a big weekend for fans of classic rock and contemporary music, with HBO’s annual broadcast of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, the Soul Train Awards on BET and ABC’s telecast of the American Music Awards. On The Simpsons, Smithers finally gets a boyfriend (Victor Garber!), but for how long? Season finales include two Masterpiece mysteries and Starz’ gangster drama BMF.
MUSIC
Normani & Cardi B’s ‘Wild Side’ Blasts to #1 on Urban Radio

Normani’s ‘Wild Side’ has been burning up the airwaves since its release this summer and now the Cardi B-assisted jam has crossed a major milestone. The scintillating slow jam has climbed its way to #1 on US Urban radio – strutting past popular tracks such as Drake’s ‘Way 2 Sexy’ and MoneyBagg Yo‘s ‘Wockesha.’
CELEBRITIES

