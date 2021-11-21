Megan Thee Stallion drops out of 2021 AMAs performance with BTS

Memphis law enforcement sources reported the death of rapper Young Dolph to local news outlets on Wednesday, November 17. Legal name Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., the 36-year-old father was shot and killed outside a bakery he frequented. The internet flooded with reactions to the heartbreaking news as friends and fans went online to share their tributes to the late rapper. His collaborator and cousin, Key Glock, deactivated social media accounts as the news spread. Dolph’s 2020 album Rich Slave, which features Key Glock, peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard charts. Dolph was known not only for his music but for his generosity. In 2018, the rapper gave $20,000 to two college students who were fired from their jobs for playing his music while at work. During the holidays in Memphis, he’s known to donate turkeys to families in need. Megan Thee Stallion, Chance the Rapper, JPEGMafia, Zack Fox, Gucci Mane, and more paid their respects to Young Dolph by remembering his talent, kindness, and legacy. Read their social media tributes below.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO