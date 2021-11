Microsoft released the 1.0 stable version of Windows App SDK a couple of days ago and the Windows developer team decided to conduct an AUA (Ask Us Anything) about it on the Windows 11 subreddit. During the session, when some users complained about some of the sluggish UI performance instances on Windows 11, the Windows developer team confirmed that it is indeed working to address such issues in 2022. This means next year's Windows 11 22H2 feature update could bring a faster overall UI interaction response and performance if things do indeed pan out as Microsoft claims.

SOFTWARE ・ 5 DAYS AGO