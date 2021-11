The Falcon volleyball team closed out their season with a match at American River on Friday night, where they lost in three sets, 25-18, 25-16, 25-20 with just about the entire roster getting some game action. Freshman Taylar Schafer led the team with 7 kills, while Kendall Hughes recorded 15 digs. The Falcons finished at 10-20 overall and, pending Tuesday's Big 8 results, likely in a tie for 7th at 4-12. With a majority of the team returning in 2022, there should be no lack of talent to build upon.

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO