Official: Israel to sign solar power deal with Jordan in UAE

 3 days ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israel is set to sign a declaration of intent with neighboring Jordan on building a major solar power plant in the kingdom that will be used to generate electricity for Israel, as...

gcaptain.com

Israel Flags Iranian Anti-Ship Drone Bases

By Dan Williams (Reuters) Israel sharpened its rhetoric against Iranian combat drones on Tuesday, disclosing what it said were two bases used to carry out maritime attacks with the remote-controlled UAV drones and offering to cooperate with Arab partners on counter-measures. Gulf Arab countries share Israeli concerns about such drones,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Shropshire Star

Israel and Morocco sign deal for future cooperation and arms sales

Benny Gantz and Abdellatif Loudiyi signed a memorandum of understanding that lays the foundation for security cooperation and future arms sales. Israel and Morocco signed a landmark agreement on Wednesday that lays the foundation for security cooperation, intelligence sharing, and future arms sales. The memorandum of understanding is the centrepiece...
MILITARY
AFP

Israeli defence minister heads to Morocco for 'historic' visit

Israel's Defence Minister Benny Gantz arrived in Morocco Tuesday on a "historic" visit aimed at bolstering ties between the countries, at a time when Rabat is embroiled in a standoff over Western Sahara. The two-day trip comes less than a year after Morocco normalised ties with Israel in a deal brokered by former US president Donald Trump's administration. In return, Washington recognised the North African kingdom's sovereignty over the disputed territory of Western Sahara. Gantz -- the first Israeli defence minister to make an official visit to Morocco -- has said he will sign defence "cooperation agreements" with Moroccan counterparts and "continue to strengthen ties".
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Israel Aerospace eyes 25% share sale and more UAE deals

JERUSALEM, Nov 24 (Reuters) - State-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) (ISRAI.UL) is likely to sell 25% of the company on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in the first half of 2022, its chief executive said on Wednesday. Israel's privatisation panel gave approval last year for IAI to sell up to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Stamford Advocate

Bahrain announces $30 billion post-pandemic investment plan

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The island kingdom of Bahrain announced plans Wednesday for over $30 billion in spending to spur investment and build up infrastructure over the next several years, promising to create five brand-new cities on man-made islands. The project signals the government’s efforts to drive growth...
BUSINESS
foreigndesknews.com

Israel, Jordan to Partner in Water-for-Energy Deal

Israel and Jordan have signed a declaration of intent for a water-for-energy deal, Israel’s Energy Ministry said on Monday, in the first such deal between the two countries. The project would see Jordan build 600 megawatts of solar generating capacity which would be exported to Israel, contingent upon Israel providing water-scarce Jordan with 200 million cubic meters of desalinated water.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Middle East
Yonkers Tribune.

Israel, Jordan Sign United Arab Emirates Brokered Deal to Swap Solar Energy and Water By Times of Israel and Agence France Presse

ABU DHABI — November 22, 2021 — Largest-ever Jerusalem / Amman deal will see United Arab Emirates firm build plant in Jordan from which Israel will buy electricity; desalination plant in Israel will send water to Jordan. Israel and Jordan on Monday signed their largest-ever cooperation agreement, which will see...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Jewish Press

Israel, Jordan, UAE and US Discuss Joint Solar Farm and Water Projects

Israel is in talks with Jordan, the United Emirates and the United States to agree to joint climate projects, Israel’s Energy Ministry announced on Wednesday. A source briefed on the matter told Reuters that the projects include solar-energy production in Jordan for Israel and desalinated Mediterranean water in Israel for Jordan.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
nationaldefensemagazine.org

Israel, UAE Collaborate on Sea, Sensor Capabilities

DUBAI AIRSHOW NEWS: Israel, UAE to Collaborate on Sea Drones, Sensors. DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Israel Aerospace Industries will team with one of the United Arab Emirates' largest defense contractors to build new unmanned naval systems, the companies announced at the Dubai Airshow. The partnership between the Israeli firm...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
houstonmirror.com

Israel & UAE in rare military partnership

Israeli and UAE defense suppliers have agreed to jointly develop unmanned vessels that can be tailored for a range of military roles, including anti-sub warfare. The move comes after the two countries held naval drills last week. Emirati state-owned weapons maker EDGE group and the government-run Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
wpguynews.com

Mapped: Solar Power by Country in 2021

This was originally posted on Elements. Sign up to the free mailing list to get beautiful visualizations on natural resource megatrends in your email every week. The world is adopting renewable energy at an unprecedented pace, and solar power is the energy source leading the way. Despite a 4.5% fall...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Jewish Press

Israel, UAE Negotiating Free Trade Agreement

Officials in Israel and the United Arab Emirates have launched talks to establish a free trade agreement, the Israeli Economy Ministry has announced. Israeli officials landed in Dubai on Sunday to negotiate with their UAE counterparts on a visit slated to continue through Thursday, the ministry said. Israeli Foreign Trade...
MIDDLE EAST
Flight Global.com

Boeing Capital lands deal with UAE lessor for three RR-powered 777-300s

Boeing Capital has secured a sale agreement with Sky One FZE for three Rolls-Royce powered Boeing 777-300s. Privately-owned Sky One is based in the United Arab Emirates, and specialises on dry & wet leasing, maintenance, MRO, training, operations, and other areas, says Boeing. “With the addition of three 777-300s powered...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
industryglobalnews24.com

UAE, Bahrain, Israel, US join forces and conduct joint naval drills

Forces from Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, the United States Naval Forces Central Command and Israel have begun multilateral maritime security operations which will be exercised in the Red Sea. Highlights. UAE, Bahrain, US and Israel join forces for naval drill. These nations will conduct maritime security operations in Red...
MILITARY
pv-magazine.com

Canadian Solar signs deal for 1.5 MW/3 GWh of UK batteries

Sino-Canadian solar and storage manufacturer Canadian Solar has signed a deal to bring another 1.5 GW of battery-based energy storage capacity to the U.K. Project development partner Windel Energy announced the arrangement yesterday, and stated the battery projects will offer up to 3 GWh of storage capacity. Renewables and storage...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

China’s ‘secret’ UAE military facility sends message to nationalists at home

A Chinese military base in the Gulf has long been a nightmare scenario for many US officials who, for years, watched the growing ties between China and their Gulf allies with a wary eye.Now, their suspicions about China’s ambitions to establish a military footprint in the oil-rich region appear to have taken a step closer to becoming a reality.Satellite images emerged last week suggesting that China was building a multi-storey military facility in the UAE port of Khalifa. The UAE government appeared not to be aware of the building in the terminal which was built and operated by the Chinese...
POLITICS

