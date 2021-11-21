ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Iranian Airline Hit By Cyberattack

Birmingham Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIran's private Mahan Air airline was disrupted by a cyberattack on November 21, Iranian state media reported. Mahan Air customers around the country reported receiving text messages from a group calling itself Hoosyarane-Vatan (Observants of the Fatherland), which...

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
thedrive

Video Shows U.S. Destroyer's Very Intimate Standoff With Iranian Vessels Over Seized Oil Tanker (Updated)

Iran's raid on an oil tanker resulted in an incredibly close encounter between its gunboats and a U.S. Navy destroyer. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. Iran has released dramatic video footage of an incident in the Gulf of Oman, which reportedly took place last week. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the Vietnam-flagged tanker ship Sothys and then appears to have sent small boats to swarm two U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke class destroyers, as well as U.S. Coast Guard cutters, in what by every indication is an unprecedented altercation.
MILITARY
gcaptain.com

Israel Flags Iranian Anti-Ship Drone Bases

By Dan Williams (Reuters) Israel sharpened its rhetoric against Iranian combat drones on Tuesday, disclosing what it said were two bases used to carry out maritime attacks with the remote-controlled UAV drones and offering to cooperate with Arab partners on counter-measures. Gulf Arab countries share Israeli concerns about such drones,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ebrahim Raisi
tucsonpost.com

Always ready for US & Israel: Iran launches massive military drill

Iran kicked off a large-scale military exercise on Sunday. The maneuvers take place weeks before negotiators are set to meet for a new attempt at salvaging the 2015 nuclear deal. The drill, dubbed 'Zolfaghar-1400', includes maneuvers in parts of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Oman, which is connected...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mahan Air#Hezbollah#Cyberattack#Iranian Forces#Iranian Airline Hit#Hoosyarane Vatan#Irgc#Quds Force#Anti Iranian#Ap#Afp Copyright#Rfe Rl Inc
Washington Examiner

The Iranian regime is the problem

In less than a month, the Islamic Republic of Iran and its proxies have greatly accelerated their global terror campaign against the United States and its allies. Iran's attacks and plotting prove the regime’s imperial ambitions. U.S. policy, however, has yet to catch up. On Wednesday, Iranian-backed forces the Houthis...
MIDDLE EAST
wtvbam.com

Iran-backed militia behind attack on Iraqi PM -security officials, sources

BAGHDAD (Reuters) – A drone attack that targeted the Iraqi prime minister on Sunday was carried out by at least one Iranian-backed militia group, Iraqi security officials and sources close to the militias said. The sources, who spoke to Reuters on Monday on condition of anonymity, said the drones and...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Powerful Iranian general visited Iraq after attack on PM

A top Iranian general visited Baghdad after the assassination attempt against Iraq’s prime minister, and said Tehran and its allies had nothing to do with the drone attack that lightly injured the Iraqi leader, two Iraqi politicians said Monday.The two Shiite Muslim politicians requested anonymity because Esmail Ghaani’s visit was not announced publicly. They quoted the Iranian general as saying that Tehran is not opposed to any politician named by the Shiite blocs in the newly elected parliament to become the next prime minister. Ghaani is the commander of Iran's Quds Force, which is mainly responsible for military and...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
bleepingcomputer.com

Hackers hit Iran's Mahan airline, claim confidential data theft

One of Iran's largest privately-owned airlines, Mahan Air, has announced a cybersecurity incident that has resulted in its website going offline and potentially data loss. As the firm announced on Twitter, dealing with hacker attacks is nothing out of the ordinary for them, so even though some damage has been done, the flight schedules won't be affected.
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Iranian military court begins hearings into downing of Ukrainian airliner

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. An Iranian military court began a hearing over the downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane in 2020 that killed 176 people, the judiciary’s Mizan Online agency said. The report said 10 military personnel of various...
WORLD
AFP

'No progress' on eve of Iran nuclear talks: UN agency

The UN nuclear watchdog said Wednesday there had been "no progress" in talks with Tehran on disputes over the monitoring of Iran's atomic programme, just days before talks restart on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), told a quarterly meeting of the agency's board that talks he held in Tehran on Tuesday were "inconclusive" despite being "constructive". Grossi had sought to tackle constraints put on IAEA inspections earlier this year, outstanding questions over the presence of undeclared nuclear material at sites in Iran, and the treatment of IAEA staff in the country. "In terms of the substance... we were not able to make progress," Grossi told reporters, saying that the lack of agreement had come "in spite of my best efforts".
WORLD
AFP

US, Gulf countries accuse Iran of causing 'nuclear crisis'

The United States and its Arab allies in the Gulf accused Iran Wednesday of causing a nuclear crisis and destabilizing the Middle East with ballistic missiles and drones. The warning came in a joint statement issued after a meeting of the US and Gulf Cooperation Council working group on Iran, which was held in Saudi Arabia. "All participants urged the new Iranian administration to seize the current diplomatic opportunity" stemming from the resumption of talks in Vienna aimed at salvaging the Iranian nuclear accord, and "prevent conflict and crisis," the statement said. These indirect talks between the US and Iran were suspended after Iran elected a new president in June and are now scheduled to resume late this month.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Iran shuts down newspaper just days after it published front page article linking supreme leader to poverty

Iranian authorities banned a daily newspaper on Monday after it published a front-page graphic that allegedly showed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s hand drawing the poverty line in the Islamic Republic.On Saturday, daily newspaper Kelid published a front-page article titled “Millions of Iranians living under poverty line” on the country’s economic crisis, reported Associated Press (AP).Iran’s economy has been in troubled waters since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The crisis deepened when former US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers in 2018. The resultant sanctions hurt the country’s ailing economy, which is now...
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy