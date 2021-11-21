ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United confirm Solskjær exit and target interim for rest of season

By David Hytner and Jamie Jackson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ag4m7_0d3CJxDi00
Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in an interview after being sacked. Solskjaer waved off the interview when he got emotional. Photograph: Manchester United TV

Manchester United have confirmed the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and said they are looking to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season.

Solskjær’s fate was sealed at an emergency board meeting on Saturday night after the team’s 4-1 defeat at Watford . He gave an emotional interview to the club on Sunday in which he said: “I’m going to leave by the front door, because I think everyone knows I’ve given everything for this club.”

Related: Ronaldo is the biggest problem for Manchester United’s next manager | Jonathan Wilson

Eyes welling with tears as he discussed Michael Carrick taking temporary charge while an interim manager is sought, he said: “I’m becoming emotional now because he’s top, they’ll be fine. I’ll watch them and support them.”

United’s statement announcing his exit said: “Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision. While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success.

“Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as manager and our very best wishes for the future. His place in the club’s history will always be secure, not just for his story as a player, but as a great man and a manager who gave us many great moments. He will forever be welcome back at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family.

“Michael Carrick will now take charge of the team for forthcoming games, while the club looks to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season.”

Mauricio Pochettino, the Paris Saint-Germain manager, could be a candidate to take over in the summer. He was coveted by United during his tenure at Tottenham but the timing was never right for him. He has, though, never played down the prospect of being interested in United and it is understood he would not do so now.

PSG, who have no desire to change manager mid-season, activated a one-year option on Pochettino’s contract over the summer after he was linked with an emotional return to Spurs. His deal runs to June 2023 but an agreement allowing him to leave could be possible at the end of this campaign.

  • Download the Guardian app from the iOS App Store on iPhones or the Google Play store on Android phones by searching for 'The Guardian'.
  • If you already have the Guardian app, make sure you’re on the most recent version.
  • In the Guardian app, tap the yellow button at the bottom right, then go to Settings (the gear icon), then Notifications.
  • Turn on sport notifications.

Despite PSG being 13 points clear at the top of Ligue 1, having played a game more than their closest challengers, Pochettino has been heavily criticised for his team’s performances. He said last Wednesday in an interview given to newspapers including the Observer that he was still living in a hotel in Paris, with his wife, Karina, remaining in the family home in London.

Solskjær had been allowed to continue despite a 5-0 hammering by Liverpool and a meek 2-0 reverse against Manchester City, but the loss at Vicarage Road was a step too far for the club’s owners.

They felt Solskjær had earned the right to be given a final chance to turn things around after the most recent international break but concluded change was needed after the desired reaction was not seen at Watford. Solskjær’s assistants Mike Phelan and Kieran McKenna are staying.

Related: Mauricio Pochettino: ‘If you have not scored four or five goals, the disappointment is massive’

“This club means everything to me and together we’re a good match, but unfortunately I couldn’t get the results we needed and it’s time for me to step aside,” Solskjær said.

United’s minimum target is to qualify for the Champions League. The team are well off the title pace despite the summer signings of Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphaël Varane, who has barely played since early October because of injury, and are six points from fourth place.

“I’ve been backed,” Solskjær said. “The board and the owners have backed me in [terms of] bringing good people in, good players in and I think, or I know I leave this club with a better squad. The environment is fantastic, it’s an environment I’m proud of leaving.”

Solskjær took over in December 2018, initially on a caretaker basis, and last season the team finished second in the league and as runners-up in the Europa League.

United’s board spent time discussing Solskjær’s future after the defeat by Liverpool and stood by him after shows of support from Sir Alex Ferguson and the directors Ed Woodward and Richard Arnold.

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Mike Phelan
Person
Michael Carrick
Person
Ed Woodward
Person
Raphaël Varane
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Kieran Mckenna
Person
Jadon Sancho
chatsports.com

Arsenal and Manchester United target Franck Kessie moves closer to AC Milan exit after 'snubbing fresh contract offer and demanding £7.7m to stay at the Italian club'

Arsenal and Manchester United target Franck Kessie has reportedly rebuffed a fresh contract offer from AC Milan. The Serie A club have raised their offer to €6.5million (£5.5m) a year but the Ivory Coast international is holding out for around €9m (£7.7m) per year, according to Sky Sports Italia transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Edinson Cavani confirms he has a tendon injury which kept him out of Manchester United's woeful defeat by Man City... and reveals it's the same issue that saw him miss the start of the season

Edinson Cavani has suffered another setback after he confirmed he is getting treatment for a tendon injury. The 34-year-old has been plagued by injuries since joining United and even missed the first few weeks of the club's start to the season with a similar injury. Cavani most recently starred in...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Manchester United’s Injury Woes Continue As Star Forward Confirms Tendon Issue

Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani has opened up on the tendon issue that would keep him sidelined for an unknown period of time. Cavani, who missed Manchester United’s home game against league rivals City on Saturday, has said that he is undergoing treatment for the injury to ensure it doesn’t get worse. The Uruguayan forward has also been left out of his national team’s squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Argentina and Bolivia.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester City#Manchester United Tv#Old Trafford
eurofootballrumours.com

Juventus target Manchester United striker Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial looks set to leave, and Juventus are considering making a move. The reports in England suggested that Juventus are targeting Manchester United striker Anthony Martial. The 25-year-old has been with Manchester United since 2015, having signed for the club from Monaco for 60 million euros. The France international’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Watford v Manchester United: Confirmed team news

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri makes three changes to the side that were beaten 1-0 away at Arsenal before the international break. Imran Louza, Tom Cleverley and Adam Masina come in, while Danny Rose and Ozan Tufan drop to the bench. Juraj Kucka is serving a one-match ban following his dismissal versus Arsenal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Google
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
SkySports

Manchester United: Michael Carrick says he will act as interim manager for as long as he is needed

Michael Carrick has said he will stand in as interim Manchester United manager for as long as he is needed. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked on Sunday morning following United's 4-1 defeat at Watford, with Carrick placed in temporary charge while the club look for an interim manager to see them through until the end of the season, at which point the plan is to recruit a permanent boss.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United: The potential candidates to take interim charge

Manchester United are looking for a new manager after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked following another chastening defeat on Saturday.In charge since December 2018 after initially being brought in as Jose Mourinho’s temporary successor, the humiliating 4-1 loss at Watford brought down the curtain on the 1999 treble hero’s Old Trafford reign.Michael Carrick has been placed in temporary charge, with United saying they will be looking for an interim boss until the end of the season.Here we look at potential candidates for the role, with former United players featuring prominently.Michael Carrick🎙 Michael Carrick will address the media alongside @HarryMaguire93...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

The Guardian

60K+
Followers
34K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy