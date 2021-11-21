Commentary: It takes a village to build a Village

If you have driven along Interstate 77 recently, you have likely seen and hopefully been excited to see significant development activity.

Acres of earth are being moved, infrastructure work has been ongoing, and buildings are rising from the ground.

After much planning and great teamwork between our construction partners, our internal team and the Canton community, Phase II of Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls is well underway.

Like the rest of the world, we have been impacted by the challenges of the global pandemic. Interruptions in supply chain, shortage of key human resources and more stringent financial environments are just a few of the obstacles that have caused us to adjust our game plan.

But our team has never left the field.

We continue to push forward, working with public and private partners to ensure that we do what we say we are going to do. During the past months, we have finished the east end zone of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; we have built Canton McKinley a multi-million-dollar state-of-the-art football operations center; and we acquired, renovated and opened our Legacy Award-winning Hilton DoubleTree hotel downtown.

We are building a Village and a company that this community can be proud of.

Phase II of the Village will create the “destination.” The assets currently being built share opportunities for our guests to be entertained and engaged in unique and dynamic ways. They will encourage tourism and expand business activity to the campus and our community for years to come.

The Constellation Center for Excellence and the Center for Performance will be state-of-the-art facilities that support cutting-edge research and development and will provide conference and event venues unlike anything that exists in the area today.

A “Fan Engagement Zone” will create the “place to be” late next summer, showcasing dining and entertainment venues featuring touchdown tenants such as Top Golf swing suites, a Helix Esports entertainment center, Brew Kettle and a one-of-a-kind Shula’s dining experience that will only exist on our campus.

Phase II also includes an expansion of our Sports Complex, adding multiple new world-class playing fields and revenue generating amenities. These enhanced facilities will play host to single and multiple-day tournaments and hundreds of thousands of guests from around the country.

In addition, Phase II will include our “Play-Action Plaza,” an interactive green space for all to enjoy concerts and entertainment opportunities year-round, our football themed water park and the second of our two hotels, this one on site, a Tapestry by Hilton.

All these assets combined encourage in unique ways visitors, athletes, their families and you, our neighbors and friends, to dine, stay and play in our community, bringing huge economic uplift to Stark County.

Also, our company continues to execute across our media and gaming divisions. In partnership with the NFL Alumni Association, we are in the second season of the NFL Alumni Academy on campus, successfully continuing to send our athletes into the NFL.

Alongside the Alumni Association and Whistle Studios, we are capturing it all for production and distribution in the near term as a one-of-a kind docuseries.

Additionally, in partnership with NFL Films and Elite Holdings LLC, we recently hosted in Dallas a first-time meeting between the men who have earned both the Heisman Trophy and were then inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame to create a documentary entitled “The Perfect 10.”

This film will share the historic gathering and the journeys of these incredible men and will also be in production for distribution as part of our media division, Hall of Fame Village Media.

As we look toward building our gaming vertical, we also successfully launched the first season of our Hall of Fantasy League, (HOFL), the first of its kind to geographically engage fantasy football fans — allowing them to pick a team captained by former NFL players and fantasy experts — all led by league Commissioner and Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Davis.

As the inaugural HOFL season continues, we are already looking to even more ways to engage with the league next year. We are also encouraged by the prospects of legalized sports betting in Ohio and its potential positive impact on our business model and the fan and guest experience.

We know that first downs lead to touchdowns, and we continue to execute upon our game plan, moving the ball down the field, creating long-term shareholder value with each play.

As we approach the holiday season, I want to take this opportunity to thank the community and the people who have been so much a part of our company’s progress. We have renewed hope and are excited about the future working alongside the Pro Football Hall of Fame in even more and collaborative ways.

As I look back over the past 24 months, I could never have predicted what would transpire. I couldn’t be prouder of the team that is executing and working tirelessly every day to make this Village a reality and this company a success. And I am more than grateful to our community that has supported us every step of the way.

We look forward to all that lies ahead — it definitely takes a village to build a Village.

Michael Crawford is president and CEO of the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. in Canton.