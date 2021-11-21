ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: What went wrong at Man Utd?

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is the speed and steepness of the descent that has taken Manchester United by surprise. Not too long ago, it was all so different. There was much backslapping and an air of celebration when United secured Cristiano Ronaldo's return on 27 August amid strong interest from Manchester City....

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Man Utd manager says club can use added pressure to their advantage against Watford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Manchester United's recent performances have "not been good enough" but does not think his job at Old Trafford is under threat. The Norwegian, who went back to his homeland for some time off during the international break, has seen his position come under increased scrutiny with United losing four of their last six games in the Premier League, including humbling defeats against Liverpool and Manchester City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edinson Cavani
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Mason Greenwood
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Luke Shaw
Person
Marcelo Bielsa
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Jesse Lingard
Daily Mail

PSG players 'believe Zinedine Zidane's arrival as their new manager is imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen on taking over Manchester United in stunning mid-season coaching swap

Paris Saint-Germain's players believe Zinedine Zidane becoming their new manager is 'imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen to take over at Manchester United. Pochettino, the current incumbent at the Parc des Princes, has been identified as a prime candidate at Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed. And any approach...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino unwilling to discuss links to Manchester United job

Mauricio Pochettino was unwilling to discuss rumours linking him with Manchester United as he prepared for Paris St Germain’s Champions League clash across town at Manchester City.PSG’s former Tottenham boss is considered a potential candidate for the new vacancy at Old Trafford created by the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer The Argentinian said at his pre-match press conference: “I am not a child. The rumours are there, I understand what is going on.Mauricio Pochettino in Manchester for a press conference tonight - to preview PSG's game at Man City pic.twitter.com/UWazjGWHdy— Andy Hampson (@andyhampson) November 23, 2021“But this type of thing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

PSG in contact with Zinedine Zidane as Manchester United consider Mauricio Pochettino

Paris Saint-Germain have been in contact with Zinedine Zidane and coaches including Antonio Conte in the last few months in preparation for the possibility of losing Mauricio Pochettino to Manchester United before the end of the season.Pochettino, who was appointed by PSG in January, has leapt to the top of United's list of targets following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after it was made clear to them that he would be interested in making the deal happen and soon. While there had been a perception that PSG would be reluctant to let Pochettino leave, The Independent has been...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Villarreal vs Manchester United result: Five things we learned as Cristiano Ronaldo seals Champions League qualification

Michael Carrick’s first game in charge of Manchester United ended in style as Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho struck to seal a 2-0 victory and send the club into Champions League knockout stages. Despite the tumult of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking on Sunday morning, United knew they could ill-afford to drop points against Villarreal, with their qualification still uncertain. A cagey first half offered few sparks, with United cautious and lacking attacking imagination as Villarreal came closest to breaking the deadlock. However, they burst into life after the hour mark as Cristiano Ronaldo pounced to score a fine lob...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Portuguese#Ole Gunnar Solskjaer#Norwegian
wagertalk.com

Manchester City vs PSG Champions League Match Day 5 Preview

WagerTalk soccer handicapper Nick Borrman offers his thoughts on Wednesday afternoon’s Manchester City vs PSG showdown in the UEFA Champions League. PSG won the first leg in Paris. Can Manchester City return the favor with a win on their home soil on Wednesday?. Stay on top of the latest Soccer...
UEFA
AFP

Ronaldo sends Man United into last 16, Chelsea thrash Juventus

Manchester United booked their place in the Champions League last 16 as Cristiano Ronaldo scored in a 2-0 victory at Villarreal on Tuesday, while holders Chelsea also reached the knockout phase by thumping Juventus. In Group G, Lille made Salzburg wait to reach the last 16 as Jonathan David scored a first-half winner in a 1-0 victory in France.
UEFA
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp makes player welfare top priority as Liverpool take on Porto

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will make player welfare top priority heading into the Champions League dead rubber at home to Porto but believes he can still select a side which respects the competition.Victory last time out against Atletico Madrid means Klopp’s side qualified for the last 16 with two matches to spare.With at least eight players already injured or doubtful for the match, the Reds boss knows he has to manage his options with 12 games in 40 days.He has been punished before as last December he played Diogo Jota in a match against Midtjylland which had nothing riding on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
BBC

Chelsea v Man Utd: Head-to-head stats

Chelsea are winless in their past seven Premier League games against Manchester United - their longest such run since a 10-game streak between 1938 and 1950. United have kept a clean sheet in their past four league meetings with the Blues. The only team to record a shutout in more consecutive league games against Chelsea is Newcastle United (six in a row between 1913 and 1919).
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool ‘target Chelsea star Christian Pulisic’ as cover for African Cup of Nations

What the papers sayManchester United pair Anthony Martial and Donny Van De Beek have stepped down their plans to leave Old Trafford following the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, reports the Daily Mail. One name that is still linked with a move away from the club is Jesse Lingard, regardless of who takes the hot seat at the club.Christian Pulisic‘s future at Chelsea is increasingly uncertain, the Daily Express says, as Liverpool look to bolster their attack. Pulisic is said to be increasingly unsure over his role under Thomas Tuchel and the Merseyside giants could see him as a solution...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Chelsea v Man Utd: Who makes your Red Devils team?

Manchester United visit Cheslea in the latest round of Premier League fixtures on Sunday, but who will make it into Michael Carrick's starting XI?. You'll be able to pick - and share on social media - your own line-up for every Premier League game throughout the campaign. It's up to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

MOTD Top 10: Milner 'the manager's dream'

Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards have been making their selections for the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast again. This week’s subject is unsung heroes from the Premier League era. James Milner made his Premier League debut at 16 and has gone on to win three league...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Porto prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

Liverpool have made their name from European performances. Only Real Madrid and AC Milan have lifted the European Cup more times than the Merseyside outfit’s six triumphs.They have made the perfect start in their efforts to add to that collection this season with four wins from their opening four Champions League games, qualifying with two matches left in the group stage.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Liverpool host PortoAtletico Madrid, AC Milan and Porto are by no means easy opposition. But Jurgen Klopp’s men have scored three or more goals against all of them, blowing them...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy