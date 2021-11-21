ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austrians enjoy final day before impending lockdown

By First Tech Federal Credit Union
KHON2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIENNA (AP) — Austrians were enjoying a last day out in coffeehouses and at Christmas markets Sunday before the government imposes a nationwide lockdown to combat a growing fourth wave of coronavirus infections. The measures, which take effect Monday and are expected to last for a maximum of 20...

