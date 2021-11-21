ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Man Utd sack manager with club seventh in Premier League

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United have sacked manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following Saturday's 4-1 defeat at Watford. The club have won just one of their past seven Premier League matches and are seventh in the table, 12 points behind leaders Chelsea. First-team coach Michael Carrick has been placed in temporary charge while...

www.bbc.co.uk

Related
SkySports

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked by Man Utd: How did he compare to Jose Mourinho, Louis van Gaal and David Moyes?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been sacked by Manchester United in the wake of their 4-1 loss to Watford on Saturday. Solskjaer, who returned to the club as caretaker manager in December 2018 before being appointed on a permanent basis in March 2019, departs with the club seventh in the Premier League having only won three of their last 11 games in all competitions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Caretaker boss Michael Carrick to face media after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit

Michael Carrick is the next former player taking temporary charge of Manchester United after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked.The first-team coach has stepped into the breach after United ended Solskjaer’s three-year reign following a run of poor results which included a 5-0 defeat to arch-rivals Liverpool and a derby loss to Manchester City before the final straw of the embarrassing 4-1 reverse at Watford.Carrick’s first job as caretaker boss while the club’s hierarchy find an interim manager to take them through to the end of the season is to face the media on Monday ahead of a crucial Champions League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Rio Ferdinand concedes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man United exit was 'inevitable' as David Beckham and Patrice Evra join the list of club legends praising the sacked Norwegian manager

Former Manchester United players and current TV pundits have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Red Devils released a statement announcing their decision to sack the Norweigan manager on Sunday morning after United suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat to Watford on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Michael Carrick: All you need to know about the Manchester United caretaker boss

Former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has been placed in caretaker charge of the club following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday.Solskjaer was relieved of his duties following the Red Devils’ 4-1 loss to Watford on Saturday and Carrick will step up on a temporary basis until the club identify an interim manager to lead them to the end of the season.Here, the PA news agency answers some key questions about the man who will take charge of United in their Champions League clash with Villarreal on Tuesday.Who is he?Carrick is a former United and England midfielder who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Sir Alex Ferguson 'wants Mauricio Pochettino to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United boss' as club begin search for a new manager... with PSG boss 'keen' on making return to Premier League

As a legend of Sir Alex Ferguson's era limps away, the Scottish titan has reportedly thrown his weight behind Mauricio Pochettino to take over at Manchester United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's three-year trophy-less reign finally came to a crashing halt on Sunday, less than 24 hours after a humiliating 4-1 defeat away at newly promoted Watford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PSG players 'believe Zinedine Zidane's arrival as their new manager is imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen on taking over Manchester United in stunning mid-season coaching swap

Paris Saint-Germain's players believe Zinedine Zidane becoming their new manager is 'imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen to take over at Manchester United. Pochettino, the current incumbent at the Parc des Princes, has been identified as a prime candidate at Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed. And any approach...
chatsports.com

Manchester United tear down giant mural of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from outside Old Trafford just DAYS after sacking manager and playing legend as club chiefs draw up five-man shortlist for interim boss

Manchester United signalled the start of a new era on Wednesday by tearing down a giant mural of former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Three workmen were spotted removing the image of the 48-year-old club legend from the Sir Matt Busby stand at Old Trafford. It came as club executives began...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Report: Chelsea Made 'First Contact' for Karim Adeyemi

Chelsea have already made the first contact to sign RB Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi, according to reports. The striker is one of Europe's hottest young prospects and attracting attention from across Europe as he has bagged 11 goals in 13 league matches this season. And as per Calciomercato, Chelsea had...
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Manchester United 'make contact with Brendan Rodgers after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacking' with club 'prepared to fork out £8m release fee' for Leicester manager

Manchester United have reportedly contacted Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers as they look to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The 20-time champions of England relieved the Norwegian of his duties on Sunday morning, less than 24 hours after an embarrassing 4-1 defeat at Watford extended United's slump to four losses in the last five Premier League outings.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United news LIVE: Mauricio Pochettino keen on job, Michael Carrick press conference

Manchester United begin the post-Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era this week with interim boss Michael Carrick primed to take charge of the team for their Champions League match against Villarreal on Tuesday.Following one of the worst displays of the Norwegian’s tenure, going down 4-1 at Watford, United have opted for a change, leaving a complicated legacy for Solskjaer due to his failure to deliver silverware. It had been a long time coming, too, with The Independent learning that the 48-year-old was made aware that he was under renewed pressure ahead of the trip to Vicarage Road, with United chiefs increasingly concerned...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Quarantined quintet give Bayern a Champions League headache

Bayern Munich must do without five quarantined stars, including Joshua Kimmich, in the Champions League as the absent midfield dynamo fuels debate in Germany after refusing to be vaccinated against Covid. The stance of the five unvaccinated stars has angered Bayern fans, who must show proof they are fully vaccinated or recovered just to attend games.
UEFA
The Independent

PSG in contact with Zinedine Zidane as Manchester United consider Mauricio Pochettino

Paris Saint-Germain have been in contact with Zinedine Zidane and coaches including Antonio Conte in the last few months in preparation for the possibility of losing Mauricio Pochettino to Manchester United before the end of the season.Pochettino, who was appointed by PSG in January, has leapt to the top of United's list of targets following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after it was made clear to them that he would be interested in making the deal happen and soon. While there had been a perception that PSG would be reluctant to let Pochettino leave, The Independent has been...
PREMIER LEAGUE

