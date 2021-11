Some gamers out there have an uncanny knack for seeing things others miss, and a potential Easter egg has already popped up in the GTA Trilogy despite the game only being out for a day. Fans are desperate for Grand Theft Auto 6 after the fifth installment was released eight years ago, and even the smallest trail of breadcrumbs may be worth following. Even though the game developer hasn’t uttered a single word about a potential sixth installment, fans are well aware that something is being worked on–and a hint may have appeared in the new port of Grand Theft Auto 3.

