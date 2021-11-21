ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

AAOP: Pop and Lock(out)

By Fitz-magic
Amazin' Avenue
 4 days ago

As the title suggests, the goal of this AAOP is to add pop to the lineup and lockdown the starting rotation. (There is also a reference to the lockout that definitely won't happen since we have the guy in figure 1.) Figure 1, A man who definitely loves baseball....

www.amazinavenue.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

Former Mets Pitcher Reportedly Died In Sleep Last Night

Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Dodgers trade ex-Yankees, Mets outfielder (UPDATE)

A familiar name is back on the market. The Orange County Register reports the Los Angeles Dodgers designated outfielder Billy McKinney for assignment last week. MLB clubs faced a Friday deadline to set their 40-man rosters ahead of next month’s Rule 5 Draft. If McKinney passes through waivers, he could...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Mets lose another key pitcher to Angels in free agency

The Los Angeles Angels made one of the first big moves in MLB free agency, signing former Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard to a one-year deal. They followed that up with another raid of the Mets on Monday. According to Angels beat writer Jeff Fletcher, the Halos reached an agreement on...
MLB
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: The Mets gain and lose Angels

The Mets and Billy Eppler are working on completing a four-year deal to make him the next general manager of the team. After offering Noah Syndergaard the qualifying offer the Mets never contacted him again which allowed other teams to come in with better offers. Syndergaard said goodbye to New...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Mets owner Steven Cohen rips Steven Matz’s ‘unprofessional’ agent after Cardinals deal

New York Mets’ owner Steven Cohen is not happy. He and the rest of the Mets organization were under the impression that they would be able to make a final offer to starting pitcher Steven Matz before he signed an official deal. Yet this didn’t fall through, and Matz eventually went on to sign a deal with the St. Louis Cardinals without giving New York a chance. Here’s what Cohen had to say on the situation:
MLB
Amazin' Avenue

AAOP: Bo Burnham: Inside the Mets

Steven Cohen (sung to the tune of Jeffrey Bezos by Bo Burnham) Ok so look, Year 1 of Uncle Steve owning the Mets could have gone better, and there is no doubt that he would say so himself. Between having to fire three (!) GMs - - with only one of those actually due to incompetence - - plus a manager, and failing to make the playoffs, it reads like an existential crisis personified in the Emmy award-winning documentary Bo Burnham: Inside.
MLB
Amazin' Avenue

Let’s find the Mets starting pitching, Part 1

Having officially announced that Billy Eppler is their new general manager, the Mets have a lot of work to do this offseason, especially when it comes to building out their starting rotation. While Noah Syndergaard would have been something of a question mark heading into the 2022 season, his departure left the Mets with a top five that consists of Jacob deGrom, Taijuan Walker, Carlos Carrasco, Tylor Megill, and David Peterson.
MLB
Amazin' Avenue

AAOP: The Wreck of the Cohen MetsGMs

There are no Paintz mucking this puppy up. Click the links for Paintz I made and images I borrowed that'll help tell the story, but I wanted the lyrics to flow without the interruption of a bunch of images. Table below has the team as constructed, with the assumption that lots of MiLB deals will be handed out for depth, as was done last year, but hopefully with fewer catastrophic injuries. It seems polls have disappeared, so imagine mine was pithy, yet insightful. Enjoy!
MLB
Amazin' Avenue

AAOP: Finally Hiring a Manager (Oh yeah, some roster moves too)

It's year 2 of the Uncle Stevie regime, and the Mets are in need of some drastic changes. We need to hire a manager, improve the lineup, improve the rotation, and replace some of our depth pieces who were on expiring contracts. So essentially - there isn't a single area of the organization that will be left untouched. Thankfully, our rich uncle is willing to spend to win and we're operating in an unimaginably high budget ($250M max) for Mets fans, who have been conditioned to search in the bargain bin by the family that shall remain nameless.
MLB
Amazin' Avenue

AAOP: Boy, that Escalated Quickly..

Well, the 2021 season, after such a promising offseason, got out of hand very quickly. If you look up the definition of Murphy's Law, the team photo would be the only thing displayed. I guess it takes more than a year to get the Wilpon stink out from the crevices. Anywhoodles (Brockmire reference!), with that mess of a season behind us, there are clearly many changes to be made, and like many of you, I've wrestled with the idea of building it up and going all in, or blowing it up and going all out. I think the Mets are in a unique position where they can do a little of both, so that's what this is. With all signs pointing to David Stearns taking the wheel after 2022, there aren't a lot of crazy cap commitments here, giving Stearns a cleanish slate to construct the team he pictures. (Don't worry, the team will still be good, I think).
MLB
Amazin' Avenue

AAOP: There's always next year

Here is my plan for how to improve the Mets organization leading into the 2022 season:. I view 2022 as year 2 of a three-year plan to make the Mets a perennial playoff team that competes every year for a WS crown. Winning it all in 2022 is secondary to me. I do expect to be better in 2022, which means being a playoff team, but I’m not willing to mortgage the future for 2022.
MLB
New York Mets
Amazin' Avenue

AAOP: See Ball, Bash Ball, Catch Ball.

This ain't the club I want but it's one that costs $250m so it'll have to do. I'm proposing a team of infield mashers that play plus defense with a high variance outfield that should catch most anything catchable. My rotation doesn't add a no-doubt ace so I'm proposing a six-pack of starters featuring one via trade, one free agent and a formidable top 4 in the pen. I trade a fair amount of minor league depth but protect our top 4 position prospects and top 2 arms. It's not pain free but I think we owe Jake another attempted run while he's still in orange and blue.
MLB
Amazin' Avenue

From Complex To Queens, Episode 143: Winter is Coming

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system. In honor of Lukas and Thomas being a pair of sickos, the team picks internet memes in Promote, Extend, Trade. Next, with the Arizona Fall League concluded, the team reviews how the Mets...
MLB
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Matz signs with Cardinals

Anthony DiComo looks at the next steps Billy Eppler must take as Mets GM while Tim Britton looks at how Eppler’s track record with the Angels can tell us what he may do in New York. Though the Mets made an offer to Steven Matz, along with several other teams,...
MLB
Yardbarker

Steven Cohen Is Failing Miserably This Offseason

I warned Mets fans that this offseason would be messy. It might not bear the fruit that they were hoping for. The Mets did finally hire their GM but still don’t have a manager. This comes at the heels of a small buying frenzy that will conclude on December 1st when the CBA runs out and the doors close at MLB for the foreseeable future.
MLB

