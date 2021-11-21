AAOP: Pop and Lock(out)

Well, the 2021 season, after such a promising offseason, got out of hand very quickly. If you look up the definition of Murphy's Law, the team photo would be the only thing displayed. I guess it takes more than a year to get the Wilpon stink out from the crevices. Anywhoodles (Brockmire reference!), with that mess of a season behind us, there are clearly many changes to be made, and like many of you, I've wrestled with the idea of building it up and going all in, or blowing it up and going all out. I think the Mets are in a unique position where they can do a little of both, so that's what this is. With all signs pointing to David Stearns taking the wheel after 2022, there aren't a lot of crazy cap commitments here, giving Stearns a cleanish slate to construct the team he pictures. (Don't worry, the team will still be good, I think).

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO