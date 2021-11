Red Sox ace caps off career year with fourth place Cy Young finish. Last night the winners of this year’s Cy Young Awards were announced and sadly, the Red Sox won’t be bringing that silverware home. Nathan Eovaldi finished in fourth place which is the cherry on the sundae that was the best year of his career. Boston’s ace often stepped up when the team needed him the most and when the lights were shining the brightest. As much as I thought he should’ve cracked the Top-3, I’ll take it.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO