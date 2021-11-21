ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vivendi says is long-term investor in Telecom Italia amid KKR takeover talk

Cover picture for the articleROME (Reuters) – French media group Vivendi said on Sunday it was a long-standing top investor in Telecom Italia (TIM) and wants to ensure...

KKR has wiggle room to sweeten Telecom Italia bid

MILAN (Reuters Breakingviews) - KKR’s jumbo bid for Telecom Italia may get chunkier. The private equity group could have to raise its 33 billion euro offer for the Italian telecom operator to win over investors Vivendi and state-controlled Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP). The deal already looks set to be the largest buyout in European history. But the U.S. group can probably pay more without overloading its target with too much debt.
BlackRock joins e-car charging venture Ionity in $788 million funding round

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – BlackRock, the world’s largest money manager, has joined electric vehicle charging (EV) venture Ionity in a 700 million euro ($788 million) funding round, providing a much-needed cash injection to speed up construction of high-power loading sites. The investment, which also includes contributions from existing shareholders, will enable...
Orange CEO Richard’s future hangs on French court decision

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s Orange will hold a board meeting on governance at the country’s biggest telecoms group whatever the court verdict on Wednesday in a case involving Chief Executive Stephane Richard, three sources close to the matter said. Richard, who denies any wrongdoing, faces charges of complicity in fraud...
Telecom Italia tops Europe's STOXX 600 amid spiking COVID-19 cases

Nov 24 (Reuters) - European shares ended a four-day losing streak on Wednesday with shares of Telecom Italia leading gains, but fears around Europe's worsening COVID-19 situation and the prospect of severe restrictions restrained the market. The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) climbed 0.1% after recording its worst session in...
TIM's Top Investor Vivendi Digs in After KKR's Approach

MILAN (Reuters) -Telecom Italia's top investor Vivendi said it intended to stay in the group for the long haul, signalling to KKR it could hamper the U.S. fund's takeover plans for the Italian phone company. Vivendi has criticised KKR's 10.8 billion euro ($12 billion) non-binding, cash proposal for Telecom Italia...
Polygon: new investors take the wheel, while long term investors are…

Polygon made a significant impact within the crypto space this year both in the spot market as well as the DeFi market. Even so, the network has been witnessing a lot of its Long-term Holders turning impatient over the month and they cannot really be blamed given MATIC’s price action. So could this be just the opportunity for STHs to gain footing in the Polygon space?
Brazil's Nubank shakes up market with IPO, funky beats

With 48 million clients, pop star Anitta on its board and a viral ad set to the beats of Brazilian funk, Nubank, a new digital-only bank, is shaking up the market in Brazil -- and now eying a $50 billion entry on Wall Street. Adding to the bank's pop-culture pull, it appointed Brazilian superstar singer Anitta to its board of directors in June.
Shares in Telecom Italia indicated up 30% after KKR’s approach

MILAN (Reuters) – Shares in Telecom Italia were indicated up 30% on Monday, after U.S. fund KKR presented a non-binding proposal to buy Italy’s former phone monopolist valuing it at 10.8 billion euros ($12 billion). The size of the move prevented shares in Telecom Italia (TIM) to start trading. Telecom...
Telecom Italia faces $12.2B privatization bid from KKR

It was only recently reported that US-based investors KKR wanted to invest more in the fixed-line network of Telecom Italia (TIM) after already having bought a 37.5% stake in TIM's fiber company FiberCop last year. It now seems that KKR wants to buy up TIM in its entirety and take...
KKR Buyout Offer Sends Telecom Italia Shares Surging 30%

The non-binding proposal values the former phone monopoly at 0.505 euros per share in cash. This indicates a 45.7% premium on Friday's closing share price, and rises to more than 33 billion euros including debt. Telecom Italia shares jumped more than 30% on Monday after U.S. private equity giant KKR...
KKR bid is next act in Telecom Italia soap opera

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - KKR (KKR.N) is offering weary investors an exit from the Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) soap opera. The U.S. buyout group wants to take the phone operator private for 10.8 billion euros, ending years of wrangling between investors, board members and politicians. Though its opening bid is opportunistically below Telecom Italia’s pre-pandemic value, the 47% premium to last Friday’s closing price should appeal to all but top investor Vivendi (VIV.PA). The board should at least take KKR’s call.
Ericsson to buy U.S. cloud company Vonage in $6.2 billion cash deal

Ericsson has agreed to buy U.S.-based global cloud-communications provider Vonage for $21 a share, with an enterprise value of $6.2 billion, the companies announced on Monday. The deal has been unanimously approved by Vonage's board of directors, and will build on Ericsson's aims to expand globally in wireless enterprise, "offering existing customers an increased share of a market valued at $700 billion by 2030," the Swedish telecoms-equipment maker said. The cloud-based Vonage Communications Platform (VCP) has over 120,000 customers and more than one million registered developers globally. Ericsson said the transaction would be earnings and free cashflow accretive before mergers & acquisitions from 2024 onwards. Vonage closed Friday at $16.37 per share. Ericsson shares fell 3.4% in Europe.
LV= defends decision to back takeover by US private equity firm Bain Capital

Bosses of insurance mutual LV= have defended their backing of a takeover by US private equity firm Bain Capital, arguing that the deal would be the best outcome for members.Board members said on Monday that it would not be fair to ask LV=’s members to make the “significant” investment needed to be made to secure the 178-year-old group’s future.The insurance and pensions provider, formerly known as Liverpool Victoria, has accepted an approach from Bain. However its 271,000 members must vote in favour of the deal in 10 December before it can go ahead.David Barral, senior Independent director of LV=, said...
S&P downgrades Telecom Italia on weakening earnings

MILAN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - S&P said on Friday it had cut Telecom Italia's (TLIT.MI) debt because shrinking revenue and profits were driving higher a key measure of the Italian phone group's debt burden as calculated by the credit rating agency. Weighed down by an adjusted gross debt of 29...
