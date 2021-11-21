Solskjaer's legendary Man U status couldn't prevent firing

The Red Devils parted ways with the Norwegian following defeat to Watford and his former team-mate feels that he has been let down by his players. Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has revealed his disappointment at the effort of Manchester United's players in their performances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, adding that their display would make him "angry" if he was in charge of the team.

