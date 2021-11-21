ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Solskjaer's legendary Man U status couldn't prevent firing

By ROB HARRIS AP Global Soccer Writer
Times Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s firing by Manchester United on Sunday underscored the oddity of his appointment...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Absolute Chelsea

Report: Chelsea Made 'First Contact' for Karim Adeyemi

Chelsea have already made the first contact to sign RB Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi, according to reports. The striker is one of Europe's hottest young prospects and attracting attention from across Europe as he has bagged 11 goals in 13 league matches this season. And as per Calciomercato, Chelsea had...
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
uticaphoenix.net

Man United’s drift will continue as long as Solskjaer’s in

MANCHESTER, England — Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is growing accustomed to being humiliated on the touchline at Old Trafford. Two weeks after being mocked by Liverpool fans during a 5-0 home defeat against Liverpool, the Manchester United manager was once again subjected to merciless ridicule by Manchester City supporters as his team slid to a comprehensive 2-0 defeat Saturday against their local rivals.
MLS
chatsports.com

Paul Pogba's injury absence could be a blessing in disguise for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer... Man United have coped without the French midfielder before, the manager won't have to figure out where to play him and Donny van de Beek may finally get a chance

Football's wheel of fortune spins quickly. Rewind six or seven weeks and Manchester United had the genuine look of title contenders, with everything coming together for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Now they're deep in turmoil, with that silverware challenge already dead, rivals outclassing them and Solskjaer fighting to save his job.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Persevere#Manchester United#Investment#Ap#Gunnar#Digital Subscription
Tribal Football

Solskjaer furious with claims he's not up to Man Utd job

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been angered by the criticism he's copped during the international break. The Sun says Solskjaer is angry at the increase in reports questioning his suitability as United manager. The manager has no intention of stepping down and is determined to turn things around....
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Solskjaer set to be sacked in wake of Man Utd's loss to Watford

The club's defeat on Saturday means the manager's time at the club looks set to come to an end. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to be sacked by Manchester United after another Premier League defeat. The club’s co-chairman Joel Glazer and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward held an emergency meeting after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Man Utd boss Solskjaer confirms Pogba could miss up to three months with injury

The midfielder looks set to miss some significant time after picking up an injury over the international break. Ole Gunnar Solskajer has confirmed that Paul Pogba could be out as many as three months with his latest injury. Pogba recently suffered an thigh injury while on international duty with France,...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
90min.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's best games in charge of Man Utd - ranked

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been sacked by Manchester United, and while it's very easy to criticise him for their horrendous start to the season, he still oversaw a pivotal period in the club's modern history. The Norwegian found a broken team that needed uniting (pardon the pun) and over the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Rooney reveals anger at Man Utd players as Derby boss responds to links he could replace Solskjaer

The Red Devils parted ways with the Norwegian following defeat to Watford and his former team-mate feels that he has been let down by his players. Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has revealed his disappointment at the effort of Manchester United's players in their performances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, adding that their display would make him "angry" if he was in charge of the team.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Solskjaer fired by Manchester United

Following their shocking 4-1 defeat at Watford, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been fired by Manchester United. United confirmed that Solskjaer was fired early on Sunday and said that an interim boss will be in charge until the end of the season. Current assistant coach Michael Carrick will take temporary charge...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Solskjaer pays price for failing to rekindle Man Utd’s golden years

London (AFP) – As Ole Gunnar Solskjaer trudged forlornly towards Manchester United’s fans at Vicarage Road, the merciless booing that greeted the ashen-faced Norwegian served as a bitter coda to his failed reign. United had just suffered a 4-1 thrashing against lowly Watford, the latest in a long list of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tributes to fired Solskjaer and Phillips signs crutch – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 21.FootballManchester United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Manchester United can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as Manager.Thank you for everything, Ole ❤️#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 21, 2021You signed me for the best club in the world and gave me the biggest honour in football. Huge respect and forever grateful. Thankyou for everything boss. Legend 🔴 pic.twitter.com/coBoYmEvFv— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) November 21, 2021Club legend ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Dhef4U0T2A—...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Cristiano Ronaldo was blamed by Max Allegri for holding Juventus back and he couldn't stand Maurizio Sarri... even though he wanted Andrea Pirlo and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to succeed the Man United star has now seen FOUR managers depart in four seasons

For the fourth season running, Cristiano Ronaldo has been at a club where the manager has either left or been sacked. If this had happened once or twice, you'd think it was merely a coincidence. But a pattern is starting to emerge and it could well be that Ronaldo is actually the problem.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy