Solskjaer's legendary Man U status couldn't prevent firing

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 21.FootballManchester United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Manchester United can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as Manager.Thank you for everything, Ole ❤️#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 21, 2021You signed me for the best club in the world and gave me the biggest honour in football. Huge respect and forever grateful. Thankyou for everything boss. Legend 🔴 pic.twitter.com/coBoYmEvFv— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) November 21, 2021Club legend ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Dhef4U0T2A—...
Comments / 0