ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

SFGate
 3 days ago

CAZ013-221215- Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County- .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 47. Prevailing northeast. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...61 to. 68 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph in. the morning becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
SFGate

CA Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras. Blancas California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Friday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: More Clouds, Windy Conditions Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Skies will be partly cloudy Tuesday night with lows in the low to mid-30s. Overall, more clouds will be seen Wednesday with windy conditions. Southwest winds, gusting to 35 miles per hour, will boost highs into the low 50s. (Credit: CBS 2) There is a chance for light rain Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning as a cold front approaches the area. (Credit: CBS 2) High temperatures on Thanksgiving Thursday will occur in the morning in the low 40s, then falling temperatures and breezy conditions are expected through the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be cold on Friday with morning temperatures in the low 20s and highs only in the 30s in the afternoon. Expect low 40s this weekend with a slight chance for sprinkles and flurries late Saturday into Sunday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 35. Wednesday: Mainly cloudy and windy. High 53. Thursday: Cloudy with a 20% chance of rain early. High 40 early, 30s in the afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy