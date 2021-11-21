ConocoPhillips: Loading Up The Inventory

The purchase of the Permian acreage was definitely not cheap. Recently ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) announced the purchase of a fair amount of Permian acreage. This continues the switch away from the Alaska growth story that dominated the company releases in the past. Management is going to continue the Alaska project....
ConocoPhillips will begin initial production in 2022 from Narwhal, an undeveloped North Slope oil deposit south of the producing Alpine field, and will move toward full development in 2026, a company spokesperson said Nov. 18. No production estimates or resource estimates were given. “We have drilled two horizontal wells, one...
TotalEnergies (TTE +1.1%) and ConocoPhillips (COP +2.8%) will buy Hess' (HES +1.9%) 8.16% stake in Libya's Waha Oil and invest to improve production, TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne says, according to Argus Media. The Waha acquisition by TotalEnergies and ConocoPhillips, which already hold stakes of 16.33% each, was approved by Libya's...
Gas prices are up by more than 50% since the start of the year. President Biden has asked the FTC to investigate oil companies for possible price gouging. In case you hadn't noticed, gas prices are way up. Since the beginning of 2021, the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States has risen by more than 52%, hitting $3.42 on Friday, according to data from GasBuddy.com. And over in Washington, D.C., President Biden wants U.S. regulators to take a long, hard look at oil companies to see whether some of that surge is being caused by price gouging.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Reuters) – ConocoPhillips is pushing forward on its massive Willow development on Alaska’s North Slope and has not lost time in its schedule, despite a recent federal court ruling that overturned Trump administration approval for the project, an Alaska manager for the company said Wednesday. Alaskan officials have...
ConocoPhillips (COP +1.3%) says it will push ahead with its Willow development on Alaska's North Slope, despite a recent court ruling that overturned the Trump administration's approval for the project. "ConocoPhillips remains committed to Willow, working through the legal process and more specifically, working through the issues that were identified...
Analysts have provided the following ratings for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 17 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, ConocoPhillips has an average price target of $83.82 with a high of $100.00 and a low of $72.00.
IDEXX is benefiting from several tailwinds in the health and diagnostics companion animal market, allowing it to grow at double-digit rates. We like companies with strong economic moats that are growing at a fast pace and that treat shareholders right. One company we recently found that fits the description is IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX). Thanks to its intellectual property in the form of patents and trade secrets and sound execution of the business plan by management, IDEXX has been able to post impressive financials and is growing at an enviable pace. In particular, its companion animal group unit has significant recurring revenue and attractive financials, and it makes up most of the revenue of the company.
EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest upstream crude oil companies with a $50 billion market capitalization and a 3.4% dividend yield. The company has a massive portfolio of "double premium" wells and, as we'll see throughout this article, it's utilizing that to provide substantial shareholder returns. EOG...
Beard Energy Transition Acquisition has priced its IPO of 20M units at $10 each. The units will be listed on the NYSE and trade under the ticker symbol “BRD U” beginning on November 24, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one-half...
Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) reported third-quarter FY21 total revenue growth of 13.3% year-on-year, to $25.65 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $24.78 billion. The comparable sales grew 12.7% versus 20.7% growth last year. Store comparable sales rose 9.7%, and digital comparable sales climbed 29%. Adjusted EPS of $3.03 beat the...
Xero plans to acquire LOCATE Inventory, a US cloud-based inventory management provider, to better support the inventory needs of small business and enhance its ecommerce capability. Terms of the deal state total consideration for the purchase of LOCATE and subsequent employee incentive payments will be $19 million. Upon completion, which...
Inflation and strong demand for crude oil from the reopening global economy and controlled supply should keep the oil prices elevated. Natural gas prices are also expected to keep rallying on strong demand. Therefore, prominent players in this space, such as ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), should benefit. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Amid tight supply and soaring demand, gas prices have surged to a seven-year high of $3.40 a gallon. Low investment in new drilling and supply chain problems are also contributing to the rise in gas prices. Moreover, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) said Brent crude could reach as much as $120 per barrel by the middle of next year. Saudi Arabia’s state oil producer Aramco (SE:2222) also raised the December official selling price for its flagship Arab Light for Asia by $1.40 per barrel from November levels signaling prices to increase. The world is still largely dependent on plentiful supplies of fuel such as oil and gas. So, both Chevron Corporation (CVX) and ConocoPhillips (COP) could benefit from the steady demand.
TimkenSteel is a fairly small steel company with a market capitalization of only $700 million. I think TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has some short-squeeze potential due to fairly high short interest, strong financials, and potentially favorable sentiment in the steel industry in general. Why?. TimkenSteel is a fairly small steel company...
Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation (MNTN) has priced its initial public offering of 15M units at $10.00 per unit. Trading kicks-off today under on NYSE. Each unit issued in the offering consists of one share of the company’s Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share.
Chart Industries has seen a solid recovery in 2021, as investors aggressively price in better operating conditions for the firm. Chart Industries (GTLS) has seen a boom in 2021 as all the stars (or at least most of them) seem aligned here today. I have last had a look at the shares in August 2020, when the pandemic still was a major uncertain factor. The company had announced a small divestment, in part to address leverage at the time.
Vimeo's stock is down 65% from its IPO highs in May of this year. Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) is a fast-growing SaaS company that was spun out from IAC in May 2021. Interestingly, since its spinout, its share price has been in a tailspin, falling 65% since its IPO high. In fact, in the last two weeks since it reported its Q3'21 results, the stock shed another 41% of its value. In this article, I will explain why I think the sell-off is overdone and illustrate how Vimeo's current valuation provides an extremely attractive entry point for patient investors.
Fossil designs and distributes consumer fashion accessories. The company works with Armani, Diesel, DKNY, Kate Spade, and many others. Fossil (FOSL) is not only intending to convert into a digital-first organization. The company is also extracting information from social media to design the company's new marketing campaigns. Under conservative assumptions, if the company is successful in China and India, according to my DCF model, the fair price valuation is $25-$50. In my opinion, the current valuation of $12-$20 is a gift. I will be buying shares at the current price mark.
Sweetgreen recently completed a highly successful IPO, seeing shares trade up over 100% from their initial valuation. Recent IPO Sweetgreen (SG) has caught investor attention due to their enormous returns since the IPO. However, looking under the hood at their unit economics, opportunities for growth, and current valuation, I don't see much upside to buying shares above $50. Due to the following comparisons, Sweetgreen doesn't appear to be as fresh of an opportunity as it's being made out to be.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) reported fiscal Q2 2022 earnings this morning, narrowly beating expected earnings and slightly missing on revenue. The shares are down about 3% for the day. While shares have gained 6% over the past 12 months, the current price is 16% below the YTD high close of $135.17 on September 8th.
