Earthstone Energy: Mopping Up Operations Continue

Mariner completion date is now in the first quarter of 2022. Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) management has now pushed back the completion date of the Mariner East project to the beginning of 2022. Management explained that they are again waiting (this time for a permit modification). The subsidiary Sunoco Pipeline (which is not the partnership Sunoco (NYSE:SUN)) is doing the construction. In the meantime, a settlement was announced on a prior incident that totaled nearly $2 million. When one begins to review the "small" settlements and "minor" delays, these incidents are beginning to pile up. Evidently more of these settlements are on the way as Energy Transfer agreed to pay another small fine while setting up a notification and training system as needed.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 7 HOURS AGO