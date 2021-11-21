ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Has Officially Been Sacked By Manchester United

By Nasir Jabbar
 3 days ago
Manchester United have confirmed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has 'left his role as manager' following the club's embarrassing defeat to Watford. Solskjaer has been relieved of his managerial duties at Old Trafford after losing 4-1 at Watford on Saturday. The humiliating Premier League defeat leaves them in seventh place, 12...

