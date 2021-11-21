ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Surveillance, stadiums and screwdrivers

By David Pierce, the Source Code team
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour five-minute guide to the best of Protocol (and the internet) from the week that was, from the battle for the U.S. Constitution to the fine line between simplicity and surveillance. The best of Protocol. Sometimes it just doesn't work: Why Apple is finally letting its customers fix their...

www.protocol.com

protocol.com

The supply chain struggle is real

Good morning! This Monday, small hardware startups are getting slammed by supply chain issues, Google wants the DOJ to recuse Jonathan Kanter from investigating it, and it's Shopping Week here at Protocol. Hardware startups are struggling this holiday. Supply chain issues aren't just hurting car companies and major consumer electronics...
TECHNOLOGY
protocol.com

OpenAI's GPT-3 text-generator API is now open to everyone

OpenAI has removed the waitlist for GPT-3, its AI programming interface that can produce text such as emails, articles and code, it announced Thursday. GPT-3 is now available in dozens of supported countries for developers to integrate into their services and apps. OpenAI attributed the increased availability to safeguards put in place to properly deploy the interface, including "more truthful question-answering" and a content filter to "mitigate abuse."
COMPUTERS
Vice

The Metaverse Is the Ultimate Surveillance Tool

The Metaverse. The term was coined by author Neal Stephenson in his book Snow Crash. It was a digital playground where people were only limited by their imagination. Facebook has changed its name to Meta and says it’s trying to make the metaverse a reality. Now, other companies are rushing to get a piece of Mark Zuckerberg’s vision of the future. Here to help me puzzle out the nightmarish world Silicon Valley billionaires want for us is Motherboard Senior Editor Janus Rose and panopticon expert and professor of English at Macomb Community College Chris Gilliard.
INTERNET
protocol.com

Sometimes it just doesn’t work: Why Apple is finally letting its customers fix their iPhones

If your iPhone stops working, what do you do? Usually, you take it to the Apple Store, where an Apple Genius Bar employee can assist you. But maybe the repair is too pricy, or you don't live near an Apple Store. Maybe your local repair technician offers a significant discount. Until recently, consumers could face tall obstacles when seeking outside repair help, let alone trying to fix things themselves. Big Tech device-makers, particularly Apple, spent a fair amount of energy keeping it that way, limiting access to necessary parts and device manuals that would allow consumers to pay someone else for a fix and extend the life of their hardware.
CELL PHONES
protocol.com

Meet China's new National Anti-Monopoly Bureau ​

On Thursday, China officially launched the new national bureau to supervise anti-monopoly work. According to the bureau's website, the new administration will consist of three divisions, each focusing on a different task: policymaking, rules enforcement and M&A reviews. What pops out from the official description of each division's responsibility is...
CHINA
protocol.com

Neobank N26 is shutting down US operations

German neobank N26 plans to shut down its U.S. operations, it announced Thursday. The service won't be available to U.S. customers after Jan. 11, 2022. The company plans to expand into additional verticals such as investing and to other countries in Europe, it said in a release. N26 stopped its U.K. operations last year.
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Snowflake is still special in cloud data. For now.

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol | Enterprise. This Thursday: Snowflake's new services and new challengers, IBM's quantum leap and China's cloud-capacity glut. A little more than a year after Snowflake's historic IPO, the cloud-native data management market has gotten a lot more complicated. Snowflake is fending off more challengers...
TECHNOLOGY
AFP

US unions call for halt to Amazon buyout of MGM

A consortium of US unions called Monday for Amazon's buyout of the legendary Hollywood studio MGM to be blocked, citing concerns about the tech giant's growing power over the subscription video streaming sector. "Amazon's influence on the health and diversity of the film-making industry is likely to be negative if the company is permitted to grow larger," said the Strategic Organizing Center, a federation of four major labor unions that represents some four million workers. The group called on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to block the takeover, which was announced in May. Amazon has offered $8.45 billion dollars for more than 4,000 films, including the James Bond series, "The Silence of the Lambs," "Robocop," "Basic Instinct," "Raging Bull" and "Thelma & Louise," as well as an extensive catalog of TV series including "The Handmaid's Tale," "Fargo" and "Vikings."
LABOR ISSUES
protocol.com

These nuns could force Microsoft to put its money where its mouth is

Microsoft's lobbyists have been trolling the halls of Congress since before Mark Zuckerberg was old enough to drive. Since the late '90s, the tech giant has spent many millions of dollars every year to sway members of Congress on issues including antitrust and privacy. Last year, for the first time in a decade, Microsoft quietly outspent even Alphabet — and that's not including what Microsoft spent lobbying in states.
BUSINESS
Stanford Daily

Manu Luksch shares insights on data privacy, surveillance

During her final public lecture on Thursday, Oct. 28 at Oshman Hall, 2021 Denning Visiting Artist Manu Luksch captivated audience members with her snarky and foreboding body of work concerning data privacy and surveillance in the UK and UAE. Vienna-born and London-based artist Luksch is a data privacy and human...
ENTERTAINMENT
protocol.com

Buying the Constitution and repairing your iPhone

On this episode of the Source Code podcast: Anna Kramer joins the show to tell the story of ConstitutionDAO, and the crypto fans who tried to buy the U.S. Constitution. Then, Ben Brody explains what's behind Apple's new Self Service Repair Program, and whether this is really a huge win for the right-to-repair movement.
CELL PHONES
protocol.com

Welcome to Shopping Week

You may have already noticed that this year's shopping season won't be like any other. Did you see the Black Friday deals start to hit your inbox in mid-September? Or did you watch the delivery date on your new TV or sofa slip a few days, then a few weeks, then a few months? Maybe you've noticed you're buying more stuff through Instagram ads than usual, or that your whole wardrobe seems to have come from that one livestream you watched the other day.
SHOPPING
AFP

Apple sues Israeli spyware maker for targeting its users

Apple on Tuesday sued the Israeli spyware maker at the center of the Pegasus surveillance scandal, seeking to block NSO Group from targeting the over one billion iPhones in circulation. Apple says there are 1.65 billion active Apple devices worldwide, including over a billion iPhones.
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Big Tech’s big spyware fight

Good morning! This Wednesday, the global tech industry is taking on spyware, Epic bought the maker of Guitar Hero, ConstitutionDAO is dead, and a smart oven might be here to save Thanksgiving. Also, we're off for the rest of the week, as the Protocol team takes a few days to...
TECHNOLOGY
dataversity.net

How AI Is Paving the Way for Improved Surveillance and Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity is increasingly leaning towards artificial intelligence (AI) to help mitigate threats because of the innate ability AI has to turn big data into actionable insights. Rightly so, because the threat to data security is real, and across all industries. For instance, while there were fewer than 50 million unique malware cases in 2010, the number had risen to more than 900 million malicious executables in 2019, per the statistics of the AV-TEST Institute. Another report states that malware is the most concerning cyberthreat targeting organizations, with phishing and ransomware jointly ranked second.
SOFTWARE

