MPD: Two men killed on Rangeline Road Sunday morning

UPDATE 7:05 AM From MPD:

On Sunday, November 21, 2021, at approximately 3:20 a.m., Mobile Police officers responded to the 6200 block of Rangeline Road in reference to two individuals shot. Upon arrival, police officers discovered a 23-year-old male and 36-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds in the vehicle; the victims were pronounced deceased on the scene. The name of the victims will be released upon notification of the next of kin. This is an active homicide investigation. We will release updates as information becomes available. If anyone has information about the case, please contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211 or send a tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip .

UPDATE 6:00 AM: A post on the Mobile County Crime map indicates a homicide was reported for that location on Rangeline. That does not necessarily mean a homicide occurred, just that it was reported to Mobile County 911.

ORIGINAL STORY: MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – An incident is under investigation by the Mobile Police Department.

The incident happened just before 3:30 Sunday morning in the 6200 block of Rangeline Road. Several vehicles were blocking the road while the investigation was being conducted.

No word on what happened during the incident.

This is a developing story. We’ll post updates as soon as they become available.

