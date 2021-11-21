ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newly Approved Medication for Those Wearing Reading Glasses

By Nikki Courtney
 3 days ago

The official definition of presbyopia is farsightedness caused by the loss of elasticity of the lens of the eye, occurring typically in mid and old age.

If this looks blurry to you and you’re squinting, it may be you. If you’re reading this with reading glasses, keep going.

The FDA has approved a new medication called Vuity . It’s a daily eye drop, and Dr. Zania Al-Mohtaseb , who specializes in front of the eye lens issues in her classes at Baylor College of Medicine, calls it really exciting.

“Just recently the FDA approved a drop for presbyopia. They did multiple studies and showed in patients between 40 and 55 one drop helped improved their reading vision.”

With age the lens of the eye loses its ability to change shape, necessary for focusing on objects at any distance. It’s very common and affects about half of the US population. Because of Texas demographics, about 23% of Americans with presbyopia live in the Lone Star State.

Allegan is the maker of Vuity, the first and only eye drop that treats the progressive condition.

Dr. Al-Mohtaseb suggests if this rings a bell check with your eye doctor. It won’t be available until sometime early next year, but it’s worth looking in to.

Comments / 10

This is the Way
2d ago

I signed up to participate in this study. I backed out when they mentioned the possibility of blindness. The financial compensation was going to be really nice and all I needed to do was go to an office once a week for the drops. Win some,lose some.

Reply
13
John Doe
2d ago

about 25 years ago I went to laservue and I had my eyes both of them done at the same time before that I couldn't see more than 20 feet clearly now I can see at least three-quarters of a mile with no problems so I would recommend getting laser surgery before considering something of this nature what's could be problematic

Reply
5
State
Texas State
Health.com

4 Dry Eye Treatment Options, Explained by Eye Doctors

First, the bad news: There's no cure for dry eye, an issue that affects millions of Americans each year, according to the National Eye Institute (NEI). The uncomfortable condition—which occurs when the eyes don't make enough tears, or the right kind of tears—causes the people who have it experience a range of symptoms: scratchy, burning eyes; red eyes; sensitivity to light; blurry vision.
HEALTH
Arizona Capitol Times

Medical adviser urges wearing masks

The governor’s chief medical adviser said November 23 Covid infections could be cut sharply if people would do more to protect themselves, including wearing masks. But Dr. Richard Carmona refused to call out his boss for his refusal to set an example and instead appearing at various public events, including indoors, without a face covering even as he and other health officials warned that hospitals in Arizona are in danger of being overwhelmed this holiday season.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Banned From Here, Starting Dec. 8

The coronavirus has been spreading for close to two years now, despite continuous efforts to contain it. COVID vaccines were first introduced in the U.S. nearly a year ago, which many hoped would bring about the end of the pandemic. But a slowing vaccination rate amid the rise of a faster-spreading variant created a deadly combination over the summer, resulting in yet another surge. Since then, officials have worked to improve vaccination rates. Monetary prizes and pay raises for those who got their shots were enacted by some, while others opted for vaccine mandates. Over the last few months, more and more vaccine requirements have popped up, and now, a new mandate has been set for next month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Do This In the Bathroom, Mayo Clinic Warns

A lot can change with age, and for some seniors, those changes may include their bathroom habits. A 2014 report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that 51 percent of adults over the age of 65 suffer from bladder or bowel incontinence—a pair of conditions that often cause a frequent, sudden, or uncontrollable urge to go. "We found that half the population experienced urinary leakage or accidental bowel leakage, and about 25 percent had moderate, severe or very severe urinary leakage," explains the report's lead researcher, Yelena Gorina, a statistician at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared prospect of getting older, but it's increasingly common: Experts estimate that the number of Americans with dementia will double by the year 2040, as a growing population ages and people live longer. Although the condition is progressive, it's important to recognize dementia early and seek treatment so its advancement can be slowed. These are some of the most common symptoms of dementia; forgetting one thing, in particular, is a red flag for the condition. To find out what it is, read on for these 5 key points, including the one thing you might forget that's a major sign. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
thecentersquare.com

SNAP recipients to receive extra benefits on Wednesday

(The Center Square) – More than 213,100 households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will see a bit more in their monthly allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont said in a news release the state’s Department of Social Services will distribute $32.3 million in taxpayer-funded SNAP benefits on Wednesday as part of federal relief dollars sent to states during the pandemic.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Had a "Small Heart Attack"

Back in July, fans of good TV were shocked by news that Bob Odenkirk had collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul. After several nervous hours, the actor thanked well-wishers and his doctors, saying he had suffered a "small heart attack" and was on the mend. Unfortunately, in the U.S., someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But they aren't always dramatic. In some cases, you may not even realize you had one. These are some sure signs you've had a "small" or "mild" heart attack. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
