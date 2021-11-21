Newly Approved Medication for Those Wearing Reading Glasses

The official definition of presbyopia is farsightedness caused by the loss of elasticity of the lens of the eye, occurring typically in mid and old age.

If this looks blurry to you and you’re squinting, it may be you. If you’re reading this with reading glasses, keep going.

The FDA has approved a new medication called Vuity . It’s a daily eye drop, and Dr. Zania Al-Mohtaseb , who specializes in front of the eye lens issues in her classes at Baylor College of Medicine, calls it really exciting.

“Just recently the FDA approved a drop for presbyopia. They did multiple studies and showed in patients between 40 and 55 one drop helped improved their reading vision.”

With age the lens of the eye loses its ability to change shape, necessary for focusing on objects at any distance. It’s very common and affects about half of the US population. Because of Texas demographics, about 23% of Americans with presbyopia live in the Lone Star State.

Allegan is the maker of Vuity, the first and only eye drop that treats the progressive condition.

Dr. Al-Mohtaseb suggests if this rings a bell check with your eye doctor. It won’t be available until sometime early next year, but it’s worth looking in to.

