Zebulon man convicted on gun charge

A federal jury last week convicted a Zebulon man of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in a 2018 Wendell police chase and shooting.

Prosecutors said 36-year-old Cedrick Tyler Armstrong of Zebulon was found guilty in a two-day trial that ended Thursday. He could face up to 10 years in prison at sentencing.

A Wendell Police Department investigator stopped a car with two men inside on Oct. 12, 2018. Authorities say police tried to remove the driver and Armstrong, the front-seat passenger, after a field test indicated the presence of cocaine in a small bag found in a glove compartment.

The investigator handcuffed the driver’s left arm, but prosecutors say he and Armstrong remained in the vehicle and began driving away, dragging the Wendell officer about 25 feet. Despite sustaining injuries, he joined other Wendell police officers in giving chase.

The car led police through multiple counties traveling at more than 100 mph, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesman Don Connelly.

Connelly said about nine shots were fired at police from the passenger side of the car. Police ended the chase for safety reasons, and a spent 9mm shell casing was found in the area.

Authorities found the two men at a Beauty Avenue home in Raleigh later that night and arrested them without incident, Connelly said.

While searching the home, police found a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine hidden in the toilet reservoir. Also seized were the handcuffs partially placed on the driver, a handcuff key, drugs and car keys, prosecutors said in a news release.

Connelly said the handgun matched the 9mm rounds recovered from the road and one found inside the car.

“A review of Armstrong’s phone also recovered text messages in which he admitted to shooting at law enforcement,” the release states.

Connelly didn’t name the driver, who he said faces state charges in the case.

U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III presided over Armstrong’s trial at the Raleigh federal courthouse.

Wendell police investigated Armstrong with help from the Zebulon and Raleigh police departments, the Wake County and Johnston County sheriffs’ offices and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.