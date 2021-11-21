ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Victim hospitalized after Cincy district shooting; UTEP says shelter-in-place as suspects flee

By Jim Parker
 3 days ago
EL PASO, Texas -- One person was hospitalized after being shot around bar closing time early Sunday in the Cincinnati Entertainment District, according to El Paso police.

Police indicated multiple shots were reported fired during a fight that occurred just before 2 a.m.

The shooting drew a major police response, prompting nearby UTEP to issue a shelter-in-place alert for students on campus. El Paso and campus police were examining a UTEP parking garage across the street from the shooting scene as part of the investigation.

"If you are on campus, please shelter in place. Otherwise, do not approach the campus area at this time," said the alert, which was issued about 3 a.m.

The UTEP alert indicated the shooting occurred at 2700 N. Mesa Street, which sits on the corner of Cincinnati Street. That location is listed as the address for the Fool's Gold Bar, however it was unclear if the shooting actually occurred at the bar. A stretch of Cincinnati Street from the intersection with Mesa was cordoned off by police units and crime scene tape.

The shooting suspects were still outstanding, according to the UTEP alert. Meantime, police said the condition of the shooting victim wasn't immediately known.

The post Victim hospitalized after Cincy district shooting; UTEP says shelter-in-place as suspects flee appeared first on KVIA.

KVIA ABC-7

EPISD, Canutillo ISD lockouts lifted, but it remains in place for UTEP due to a threat

UPDATE #3: As of 11:45 a.m., Canutillo ISD said its lockout for all school campuses has been lifted.. UPDATE #2: As of 11:30 a.m., an EPISD spokesman tells ABC-7 that the lockout at El Paso High, Wiggs, Armendariz, CCTE, YWA, Mesita, Mesita ECDC and Lamar has now been lifted. "Law enforcement officials believe the threat The post EPISD, Canutillo ISD lockouts lifted, but it remains in place for UTEP due to a threat appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Rollover crash in Socorro area canal kills motorist

EL PASO, Texas -- A motorist was killed after their vehicle crashed, rolled over and landed in a canal on Wednesday morning, according to El Paso police. Investigators were summoned to the scene in Socorro near Rio Bosque about 10:45 a.m. upon word of the fatality. No further details were immediately available. The post Rollover crash in Socorro area canal kills motorist appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

UTEP gives ‘all clear’ but says campus will stay closed; EPISD, Canutillo ISD lockouts lifted

UPDATE #4: As of 12:15 p.m., UTEP issued an "all clear" following a lockdown and shelter-in-place order issued earlier in the day. "However, the UTEP campus will remain closed, with all classes cancelled for the remainder of today (Nov. 18). Faculty, staff and students should not remain on campus. Work remotely if possible," said a The post UTEP gives ‘all clear’ but says campus will stay closed; EPISD, Canutillo ISD lockouts lifted appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Violent social media threats targeting Gadsden, Centennial high schools traced outside U.S.

UPDATE: Investigators with the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office said late Tuesday afternoon they had determined violent threats made on social media targeting Gadsden High School in Anthony were similar to ones recently made against Centennial High School in Las Cruces. Sheriff's Capt. Jeremy Hash said officials now believed the threats weren't credible; he indicated The post Violent social media threats targeting Gadsden, Centennial high schools traced outside U.S. appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Police say driver was intoxicated when he ran woman over and crashed into Lower Valley apartment building

UPDATE, Nov. 18: A 24-year-old El Paso man is believed to have been intoxicated when his SUV ran over a pedestrian and then crashed into a Lower Valley apartment building, investigators said Thursday. Juset DeSantiago was booked into the downtown jail following his release from Del Sol Medical Center, where he was treated for a The post Police say driver was intoxicated when he ran woman over and crashed into Lower Valley apartment building appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Socorro teen rolls speeding Jeep into canal and dies in off-road crash

UPDATE: A 15-year-old Socorro boy rolled his speeding Jeep into a canal while off-roading and died, El Paso police investigators said Tuesday afternoon. The deadly mishap occurred earlier in the day along the Franklin Canal levee near the 1000 block of Southside. "The 15-year-old, for unknown reasons, lost control of the vehicle causing the vehicle The post Socorro teen rolls speeding Jeep into canal and dies in off-road crash appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Doctors emphasize importance of vaccination, booster shots as El Paso’s Covid cases rise

EL PASO, Texas — A local doctor says the weakening of the coronavirus vaccine over time is causing more breakthrough cases in El Paso County as the hospitalization rate has become one of the highest in the state.  El Paso County has the highest vaccination rate among the most heavily populated counties in Texas. Below is The post Doctors emphasize importance of vaccination, booster shots as El Paso’s Covid cases rise appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

2 rollover wrecks, 1 tied to drunk driving, occur along I-10

EL PASO, Texas -- A pair of rollover crashes delayed traffic Tuesday night along two sections of Interstate 10. One of the crashes happened along I-10 west near Gateway and Piedras. First-responders indicated there were no serious injuries, but police took the driver of the flipped car into custody on a suspicion of drunk driving The post 2 rollover wrecks, 1 tied to drunk driving, occur along I-10 appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso, TX
Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

 https://kvia.com

