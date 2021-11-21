ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

France Rescues Nearly 250 Migrants in English Channel

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) - A total of 243 migrants were rescued in the English Channel on Friday and Saturday while trying to cross to Britain from France in makeshift boats, local...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Migrant tragedy is biggest loss of life in Channel

Thirty-one people headed for the UK have drowned in the English Channel near Calais after their boat sank. The International Organization for Migration said it was the biggest single loss of life in the Channel since it began collecting data in 2014. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "appalled"...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

'Explosive' Covid riots paralyse France's Guadeloupe

School cancelled, barricades on the street and pharmacies trashed: days of rioting against measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 have brought normal routines on France's Caribbean island of Guadeloupe to a standstill. Paris authorities sent elite police and counter-terrorism officers to Guadeloupe over the weekend in a bid to quell the violence, the latest Covid-related headache in France's overseas territories for the government of President Emmanuel Macron. Vaccination rates in France's overseas territories, in the Caribbean, Indian Ocean and the Pacific, have generally been far lower than those on the mainland and there has been repeated unrest over anti-virus measures. Protests in Guadeloupe, a territory of roughly 400,000 people, broke out after an announcement that coronavirus jabs would be mandatory for all healthcare workers, with the demonstrations marred by clashes and looting.
PROTESTS
Telegraph

France accused of Brexit ‘spite’ as 1,000 migrants cross Channel in a day

Britain has accused France of "ceding sovereign territory to criminal people smugglers" by allowing 1,000 Channel migrants to reach the UK in a day for the first time. Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, is understood to be furious at an apparent "go slow" by France on intercepting migrant boats. It comes amid growing tensions between France and the UK over fishing rights and the Northern Ireland protocol.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#English Channel#Migrant Crisis#Calais#French Police#Migrants#Reuters#Boulogne Dunkirk#Interior
CBS 42

‘I lost everything’: Guadeloupe riots overtake COVID protest

LE GOSIER, Guadeloupe (AP) — Residents in the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, an overseas territory of France, expressed dismay Sunday after protests against COVID-19 restrictions erupted into rioting and looting for the third day in a row, prompting French authorities to send in police special forces. Road blockades by protesters made traveling across the island […]
PROTESTS
Reuters

Thirty-one migrants perish trying to cross Channel to Britain

PARIS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Thirty-one people, including five women and a little girl, died on Wednesday after their rubber boat capsized while crossing the English Channel from France to Britain, in the worst disaster on record involving migrants in the waters separating the countries. The Channel is one of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTNH.com

German rescue boat with 800 migrants reaches Sicilian port

ROME (AP) — A German humanitarian ship with more than 800 rescued migrants, including 15 very young children, steamed into a Sicilian port on Sunday after being granted permission by Italian authorities following days of waiting in the Mediterranean Sea. The charity group Sea-Eye said the vessel Sea-Eye 4 was...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Place
Europe
Reuters

French islands of Guadeloupe placed under curfew amid COVID unrest

PARIS, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Authorities imposed a curfew on the French overseas territory of Guadeloupe on Friday following five days of civil unrest over COVID-19 protocols that have seen barricades burned in the streets and firefighters and doctors walk out on strike. Guadeloupe's prefect, Alexandre Rochatte, who represents the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news – live: German minister says citizens will be ‘vaccinated, recovered or dead’ by end of winter

Amid skyrocketing Covid cases, Germany’s health minister said that not enough people had come forward for their vaccinations, and issued a grim warning.“It’s probable by the end of winter that pretty much everyone in Germany will have been vaccinated, recovered or died,” health minister Jens Spahn said, adding that anyone who had not received a vaccine would “likely” be infected in the coming months.He urged the millions of Germans who have not yet come forward for a jab to do so.Meanwhile, Austria entered a 10-day lockdown as protests against restrictions have broken out across Europe amid surging infection rates across the continent.Despite protests against the measures, people are being told to work from home and non-essential shops are now closed in what is the central European nation's fourth lockdown.Over 600 babies born premature and needing critical care to mothers hospitalised by Covid-19Can I travel to Austria? Latest restrictions and advice as lockdown imposedCovid lockdowns across Europe threaten travel plans for tens of thousands
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

'Jabbed, cured or dead', Germany warns as Europe battles Covid surge

Germans were warned Monday they would be "vaccinated, cured or dead" from Covid-19 by the end of winter, as Europe battles an upsurge in the pandemic that prompted a US travel advisory. "Probably by the end of this winter, as is sometimes cynically said, pretty much everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, cured or dead," German Health Minister Jens Spahn said, as he urged more citizens to get the jab.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hngn.com

Putin Allegedly Stops All Gas Deliveries, Cuts Supplies Which the European Union Interpreted as Weaponization of Energy

The European Union accuses Vladimir Putin of shutting gas deliveries and cutting supplies drastically, viewed as a sinister move by energy-hungry nations. Once again, Russia is accused of making a big move against Europe via gas and non-renewable energy supplies before these demands to increase energy reserves were put down. Even US President Joe Biden felt the crunch when he asked OPEC nations to help increase the supplies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thedallasnews.net

Culprit in F-35 crash allegedly identified

A multibillion-dollar US-made fighter jet operated by the UK was brought down by a ?cheap plastic rain cover? and a sloppy deck crew who failed to remove it before takeoff, a British tabloid has claimed. A British F-35 jet crashed into the Mediterranean Sea on November 17 during an attempt...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Anti-vaxxer who went to ‘corona party’ to become infected dies from Covid

A man has reportedly died and others are in intensive care after attending “coronavirus parties” in a bid to catch the disease.The 55-year-old man died in Austria last week after becoming infected with Covid-19 during one such event in the city of Bolzano in South Tyrol, northern Italy.At least three other people, including a child, are said to have been hospitalised in the Alpine region after catching the virus at similar events.Health chiefs believe the patients are anti-vaxxers who deliberately attempted to become infected so they could obtain a “green pass”, which is now required for work and leisure...
WORLD
newschain

BA149 passenger: The Government is lying, I remember what I saw

A businessman who spent four-and-a-half months held hostage after his British Airways flight landed in Kuwait as it was being invaded by Iraq in 1990 has rejected the Government’s apology over the incident, saying: It’s a lie and a cover-up. Barry Manners was a 24-year-old businessman about to embark on...
ECONOMY
MedicalXpress

Germany hits record new COVID cases in 24 hours

Germany registered a record 50,196 new COVID-19 infections Thursday, according to health authorities. It is the first time Germany has exceeded 50,000 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, and comes as infections and deaths have soared since mid-October. Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel has described the rise in infections as...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy