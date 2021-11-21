ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns vs. Lions Week 11: How to watch, listen and stream

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Cleveland Browns turned the page on an eventful week in Week 9 with a victory. In Week 10, without Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton and others, the team failed miserably to build on the momentum.

The Browns now face the Detroit Lions in a game they are expected to win. Thankfully, the AFC has been full of teams struggling to be consistent all year, keeping Cleveland in the playoff race despite their 5-5 record.

The Lions, on the other hand, are coming off their first non-loss of the season after tying the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. At 0-8-1, Detroit ensured they would not become the first team ever with an 0-17 record. This week, they aim for their first victory of the season.

Below are important game details about this Week 1 matchup.

Game information:

Who: Cleveland Browns vs. Detroit Lions

When: Sunday, Nov. 21st, 1:00 p.m. ET.

Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

Streaming:

In-market live stream: FuboTV (try it for free)

Broadcasts:

TV: Fox

Radio: ESPN 850 WKNR, 92.3 The Fan WKRK & 98.5 WNCX

Broadcasters:

TV: Gus Johnson, LaVar Arrington and Megan Olivi

Radio: Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken and Nathan Zegura

Referee:

#The Cleveland Browns#American Football#Lions Week 11#The Detroit Lions
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

