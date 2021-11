Managing Manchester United should be one of the easiest jobs in football. There is money to spend, players are attracted by the glamour of one of the world’s most prestigious clubs and Old Trafford is among the sport’s great venues.It has proven to be a poisoned chalice – and not just for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the other three bosses who have followed Sir Alex Ferguson in the past eight years. One of the most remarkable aspects of United’s history is how few managers have been truly successful. The club has won 20 league titles but they were shared by...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO