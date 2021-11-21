ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mel's Sharpshooting Past Takes Center Stage in This Week's The Equalizer

By K.L. Connie Wang
Parade
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s exciting episode of The Equalizer focuses of Mel (Liz Lapira) and her sharpshooting past. In “Shooter,” Mel’s previous military expertise proves critical when...

TVLine

The Equalizer Team Unpacks the Ways Robyn's Family Can Equalize, Too

As Robyn solved a Don’t F**k With Cats-style stalking case on the Nov. 7 installment of CBS’ The Equalizer, Aunt Vi and Delilah dealt with a villain of their own, at a retail store. The trouble began when Aunt Vi and Delilah (played by Lorraine Toussaint and Laya DeLeon Hayes) decided to do some light shopping at a neighborhood boutique before going to see a movie. Aunt Vi spotted a Bohemian robe that was just her style and as she removed it from the rack, a crazed Karen approached her and said she had reached for the robe first. Aunt Vi...
TV SERIES
Post-Searchlight

Elf the Musical takes center stage at BLT

“There’s room for everyone on the Nice List,” just ask Buddy the Elf. This December, the Bainbridge Little Theatre will be performing Elf The Musical, which is based on the beloved holiday film. For those who haven’t seen the film, Elf is a hilarious fish-out-of-water comedy that follows Buddy the...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WTOK-TV

‘Downton Abbey’ takes center stage in Atlanta

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - If you’re a fan of the hit TV series Downton Abbey- start planning your trip to Atlanta! A new exhibition featuring the sets, costumes, and historic events from popular, British historical drama is now open in the ATL. Tom Zaller, President and CEO of Imagine Exhibitions...
ATLANTA, GA
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Frontrunner JoJo Siwa Reacts to Losing Mirrorball Trophy

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson might not have taken home the Mirrorball Trophy during Monday's Dancing With the Stars finale, but the pair couldn't be more proud of how they performed in Season 30. Coming in second to NBA star Iman Shumpert and his partner Daniella Karagach in a surprise upset, Siwa and Johnson earned two perfect scores during the finale, as well as the most combined points of any duo throughout the season.
TV SHOWS
Essence

Chlöe Took Over The Stage At The AMAs With A High-Energy Performance

It was also the singer’s first time performing at the American Music Awards. On Sunday evening, Chlöe sizzled at the AMAs with a top-notch performance of her first solo single, “Have Mercy”. The 23-year-old blended her ethereal yet powerful vocals with an energetic and athletic choreography. Once again, she proved her versatility and talent as a performer.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Undergoes ‘Intense’ Surgery

The “Little House on the Prairie” actress just underwent intense oral surgery. She is doing well and in recovery. Melissa Gilbert is known for so much more than her acting. An author and advocate for sobriety, Gilbert is a busy woman. Today, however, Gilbert is recovering after undergoing dental surgery. In her latest Instagram post, the “Little House on the Prairie” star shares a lengthy update with her fans.
CHICAGO, IL
Vibe

New Edition’s Bobby Brown And Johnny Gill Talk American Music Awards Performance And More

Don’t call it a comeback or a reunion. New Edition returns, but this time, Roxbury’s finest teamed up with New Kids On The Block for an epic “Battle Of Boston” at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 21). New Edition has not graced the AMA stage since 1997 when they performed “I’m Still In Love With You” from their 1996 reunion album, Home Again, and won the award for “Favorite Soul/R&B Band, Duo or Group.” Ahead of the legendary set, VIBE spoke with Bobby Brown and Johnny Gill to get their take on the “battle,” find out the status of...
MUSIC
Us Weekly

American Music Awards 2021: Bobby Brown and Alicia Etheredge, More of the Hottest Couples on the Red Carpet

Red carpet date night! Ahead of the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday, November 21, celebrity couples stepped out in style on the red carpet. Bobby Brown and his wife, Alicia Etheredge, struck a pose in all-black outfits outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The pair got engaged in May 2010, one year after welcoming their son, Cassius, when the 52-year-old Grammy winner proposed during a Florida concert.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes in Netflix’s ‘True Story’: TV Review

A slick, astonishingly tone-deaf apologia for minor celebrity misbehavior in the era of cancel culture, Netflix’s True Story is the sort of project that, in a different age, would have been made as a 90-minute movie and given an out-of-competition slot at Sundance just to get star Kevin Hart on the festival red carpet. Instead, True Story, which was created by Eric Newman (Narcos), is a padded seven-episode (eight, kinda, but the first two half-hour episodes have been squished into one busy premiere) series with not nearly enough twists and turns to justify a cynical, logic-defying finale unlikely to satisfy anybody. What...
TV & VIDEOS
Billboard

Don McLean Reacts to Taylor Swift For Breaking Half-Century ‘American Pie’ Record

"If I had to lose it to somebody, I sure am glad it was another great singer/songwriter such as Taylor." Don McLean had a very good, long run at the top of the charts with his iconic 1971 music history stemwinder “American Pie,” which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1972 and set a record for the longest song (8:42) to hold the top spot for nearly a half-century. That epic run ended this week when Taylor Swift added yet another honor to her already hefty list of accomplishments when the 10:13 long “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” officially became the longest No. 1 hit of all time.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

'The Voice' contestant Shadale has fellow single mom Kelly Clarkson 'shook' and in tears: 'I obviously connected to your message'

During the final night of The Voice Season 21 Knockout Rounds Monday, Team Legend power-singer and single mom Shadale belted Shontelle’s “Impossible,” explaining her connection to the triumph-of-the-spirit ballad. “There was a point in my life where my dreams did seem impossible. Growing up, it was an unsettling feeling to see my parents struggle. We were always moving. Eventually, we became homeless. In that time, music was my safety blanket. This song is about being in a situation that you thought you would never be in. When I sing this song, I think about that little girl and all the times that I wanted to give up and I chose not to.”
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Check Out the Songs and Dances for Season 30 Finale Week on Dancing with the Stars

On Monday night, the final four couples will take to the ballroom floor to compete for the Mirror Ball Trophy when season 30 of Dancing with the Stars comes to its conclusion. The finalists include popstar and dancer JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson, NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert and pro Daniella Karagach, The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten, and celebrity fitness guru Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke.
TV SHOWS
Parade

14 Things to Watch Next Week: Elle Fanning in The Great, Janet Jackson's 'Nipplegate' & a Jonas Brothers Roast

Wondering what to watch next week? Here’s the scoop on what you’ll want to be watching as you head into the weekend of November 19 on network and cable television, streaming and on-demand. Whatever your platform—HBO, Showtime, Acorn, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu—we’ve got you covered with what to watch. Plus, check out what’s new on Blu-ray and DVD, and hot new movies opening next week. Let’s get watching!
CELEBRITIES

