Forza Horizon 5 has only been officially out for just over 24 hours, and it already seems to be on course for having one of most successful Xbox game launches of all time. That’s according to figures tweeted out by Xbox head Phil Spencer earlier today. He’s revealed that the open world racer has already welcomed more than 4.5 million players across PC, cloud and console. He went on to state that that gives the game the honour of the largest launch day for any Xbox Game Studios game, with a peak concurrent userbase three times that of the highest set by Forza Horizon 4.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO