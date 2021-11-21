ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United fires manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United fires manager...

spectrumnews1.com

The Independent

Caretaker boss Michael Carrick to face media after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit

Michael Carrick is the next former player taking temporary charge of Manchester United after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked.The first-team coach has stepped into the breach after United ended Solskjaer’s three-year reign following a run of poor results which included a 5-0 defeat to arch-rivals Liverpool and a derby loss to Manchester City before the final straw of the embarrassing 4-1 reverse at Watford.Carrick’s first job as caretaker boss while the club’s hierarchy find an interim manager to take them through to the end of the season is to face the media on Monday ahead of a crucial Champions League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Harry Maguire: Man Utd players take ‘huge responsibility’ over Solskjaer sacking

Harry Maguire has admitted Manchester United’s players must accept responsibility for their role in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking as manager.The United captain is among those whose performances have come in for the most scrutiny during the miserable run of Premier League form which led to Solskjaer’s exit on Sunday, with his sending off contributing to the 4-1 defeat at Watford on Saturday which proved the final straw.“Of course the players need to take the responsibility for everything that happens on the football field,” Maguire said. “We’re the ones that cross over that white line. We were in it together as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PSG players 'believe Zinedine Zidane's arrival as their new manager is imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen on taking over Manchester United in stunning mid-season coaching swap

Paris Saint-Germain's players believe Zinedine Zidane becoming their new manager is 'imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen to take over at Manchester United. Pochettino, the current incumbent at the Parc des Princes, has been identified as a prime candidate at Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed. And any approach...
Absolute Chelsea

Report: Chelsea Made 'First Contact' for Karim Adeyemi

Chelsea have already made the first contact to sign RB Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi, according to reports. The striker is one of Europe's hottest young prospects and attracting attention from across Europe as he has bagged 11 goals in 13 league matches this season. And as per Calciomercato, Chelsea had...
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United news LIVE: Mauricio Pochettino keen on job, Michael Carrick press conference

Manchester United begin the post-Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era this week with interim boss Michael Carrick primed to take charge of the team for their Champions League match against Villarreal on Tuesday.Following one of the worst displays of the Norwegian’s tenure, going down 4-1 at Watford, United have opted for a change, leaving a complicated legacy for Solskjaer due to his failure to deliver silverware. It had been a long time coming, too, with The Independent learning that the 48-year-old was made aware that he was under renewed pressure ahead of the trip to Vicarage Road, with United chiefs increasingly concerned...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Quarantined quintet give Bayern a Champions League headache

Bayern Munich must do without five quarantined stars, including Joshua Kimmich, in the Champions League as the absent midfield dynamo fuels debate in Germany after refusing to be vaccinated against Covid. The stance of the five unvaccinated stars has angered Bayern fans, who must show proof they are fully vaccinated or recovered just to attend games.
UEFA
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sergio Conceicao confident Porto will cope better with Liverpool than in last meeting

Porto coach Sergio Conceicao is confident his side will cope better with Liverpool than they did in a 5-1 defeat back in September.In their meeting in the Estadio do Dragao Jurgen Klopp’s side ran out comfortable winners, Porto’s second successive heavy home defeat to the Reds in three seasons.Porto may find their hosts slightly less of a challenge as they have already qualified for the last 16 with two matches to spare but Conceicao is determined they will put on a better show.He said: “It was some time ago that match. We have corrected our mistakes and we have worked...
PREMIER LEAGUE
theScore

Ronaldo strikes late to help Manchester United reach UCL knockouts

Cristiano Ronaldo scored another decisive goal late on Tuesday to help Manchester United reach the Champions League knockout round. Ronaldo's smooth volley off a broken play in the 78th minute opened the scoring, and Jadon Sancho finally netted his first goal for United in the 90th with a powerful shot that ricocheted off the crossbar.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino unwilling to discuss links to Manchester United job

Mauricio Pochettino was unwilling to discuss rumours linking him with Manchester United as he prepared for Paris St Germain’s Champions League clash across town at Manchester City.PSG’s former Tottenham boss is considered a potential candidate for the new vacancy at Old Trafford created by the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer The Argentinian said at his pre-match press conference: “I am not a child. The rumours are there, I understand what is going on.Mauricio Pochettino in Manchester for a press conference tonight - to preview PSG's game at Man City pic.twitter.com/UWazjGWHdy— Andy Hampson (@andyhampson) November 23, 2021“But this type of thing...
The Independent

Roman Abramovich ‘in love with the details’ at Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel reveals

Thomas Tuchel has revealed Roman Abramovich’s deep influence at Chelsea as an owner “in love with the details”.Blues owner Abramovich was in London at the weekend to host Israeli president Isaac Herzog at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.The Chelsea chief could even take in Tuesday’s Champions League clash against Juventus in west London, leaving manager Tuchel offering fresh insight into the Russian-Israeli businessman’s “genuine” depth of feeling for his club.“First of all I have to say that I don’t know if he’s in London at the moment or if he will be in London tomorrow,” said Tuchel. “So that maybe answers...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Villarreal vs Manchester United: Player ratings as Michael Carrick begins life as manager with win

Manchester United began life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a crucial 2-0 victory over Villarreal as they booked their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League.Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 10th goal of the season in the 78th minute, lobbing goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli after Fred had nicked possession away from Etienne Capoue.And the visitors doubled their lead in the final minute of the 90 as substitute Marcus Rashford crossed for Jadon Sancho to fire home his first United goal.The result sends Michael Carrick’s side through to the last 16 with one game to spare.Here are the player ratings...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Villarreal vs Manchester United result: Five things we learned as Cristiano Ronaldo seals Champions League qualification

Michael Carrick’s first game in charge of Manchester United ended in style as Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho struck to seal a 2-0 victory and send the club into Champions League knockout stages. Despite the tumult of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking on Sunday morning, United knew they could ill-afford to drop points against Villarreal, with their qualification still uncertain. A cagey first half offered few sparks, with United cautious and lacking attacking imagination as Villarreal came closest to breaking the deadlock. However, they burst into life after the hour mark as Cristiano Ronaldo pounced to score a fine lob...
PREMIER LEAGUE

