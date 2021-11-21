ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleWelcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of Test Drive, the sixth...

IGN

Cop Wheels

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of Cop Wheels, the fourth Casino Heist mission This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Grab an armor kit before...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Dam and Blast

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of Dam and Blast, the third Casino Heist mission This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Get a Plane at...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Meat Business

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of The Meat Business, the second mission given to you by Ken Rosenberg in Caligula's Casino. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Architectural Espionage

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of Architectural Espionage, the first Casino Heist mission This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Casino Heist missions are marked...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Battlefield 2042 to Release First Major Fix Later This Week

After a particularly difficult and divisive launch, EA and DICE are releasing a second update for Battlefield 2042 on November 25, followed by a "substantial" third update in early December, and a fourth update sometime before the holidays. The second and third updates aim to address various technical issues and gameplay balancing.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Halo Infinite Wiki Guide

This Halo Infinite multiplayer Slayer guide contains all the information you'll need to excel in the Slayer game mode and all its variations. Halo Infinite has three Slayer variations in total, playable on all 10 playlist multiplayer maps. Slayer is a returning game mode in Halo Infinite multiplayer which pits...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Auntie Poulet and the Haitians

GTA Vice City’s Auntie Poulet missions pick up in the middle of Tommy’s work for Umberto Robina, and you’ll need to see them through if you want to bring the Cuban saga to a close. Her missions are more dangerous, and once you finish both Auntie Poulet’s and Umberto’s quests, the Haitians mark you as an enemy from then on. It’s a good way to increase the difficulty if you want a more challenging mission, but if it sounds like a hassle, wait and finish these closer to the end of the game. This guide to the Haitian missions in Vice City includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox, PC, Switch, and PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

This Veilstone City Gym walkthrough for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will teach you how to defeat Gym Leader Maylene and obtain the Cobble Badge, with details on Maylene's Pokemon levels and moves, suggested counters, and more. The Veilstone City Gym in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is within Veilstone City.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Wayward Cave: How to Find Gible and Earthquake

Wayward Cave in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl has two entrances. This Wayward Cave guide shows you how to find the secret entrance, how to solve the bike puzzle, where to find the Earthquake TM (TM26), and where to find Gible, all inside the secret Wayward Cave in Pokemon BDSP. Find Wayward Cave just underneath the Bike Path on Route 206 - you'll need the HM Strength to enter to get to the area where Gible is. You don't actually need Flash.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania - Holiday Trailer

Watch the latest trailer for Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania for a look at the party games, worlds, and more. Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Spiral Abyss - How to Unlock, Tips and Tricks

This Genshin Impact guide is here to help you with unlocking Spiral Abyss and some tips and tricks for you to have a better time overcoming this dungeon. Spiral Abyss is also the so-called "end-game" of Genshin Impact as this is where you'll find the most difficult monsters and challenging tasks that can't be completed by just your ragtag team.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pastoria City Gym

This Pastoria City Gym walkthrough for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will teach you how to defeat Gym Leader Crasher and obtain the Fen Badge, with details on Crasher's Pokemon levels and moves, suggested counters, and more. The Pastoria City Gym in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is within Pastoria City.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition - Xbox vs PlayStation vs Mobile Performance Review

GTA trilogy The Definitive Edition has had a tough launch. Combining GTA3, Vice City and San Andreas into the trilogy pack. This is a port to Unreal Engine from Grove Street and to say this missed the mark on Xbox, PlayStation is to understate this release. PC was also missed entirely with no version available as yet. Is this a port from the Mobile releases, how good is the Switch version, how does this compare to the originals and what went wrong here? Click inside as we cover every version from mobile, PS2 and Xbox to XboxOne , Series X and PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

See Chorus’ Stylish Space Combat in Our Exclusive Gameplay Video

IGN is pleased to exclusively reveal brand new gameplay from Chorus, the space combat game from Fishlabs. This eight-minute segment of the game show’s off Chorus’s fast-paced battles and smooth flying, as well as a little ship customisation. This segment sees protagonist Nara and her sentient spaceship, Forsaken, arrive at...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Dragon Ball: The Breakers - Official Game System Overview Trailer

Watch the game system trailer for Dragon Ball: The Breakers, which gives us a closer look at the upcoming game. The Dragon Ball: The Breakers Closed Beta Test will run from December 3 to 4, 2021. The session times are: December 3 from 6pm-10pm PT, December 4 from 4am-8am PT, 10am-2pm PT, and 6pm-10pm PT. Dragon Ball: The Breakers launches in 2022 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Dragon Ball: The Breakers Closed Beta Test Dates Announced

Bandai Namco and Dimps have announced that a closed beta for Dragon Ball: The Breakers will run on PC next month. Registration for the event, which will run from December 3 to December 4, is now open in North America, Europe, and Japan. Across the two days, Bandai Namco will...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Tails of Iron: Bloody Whiskers DLC - Official Trailer

The Tails of Iron Bloody Whiskers DLC is a free update, featuring a tough new game mode. In the new expansion, embark on another deadly adventure with King Redgi and follow a new post-game questline to try the game in two additional difficulty modes. The update also introduces a selection of special armours and weapons, five new bosses, and a mysterious secret. Tails of Iron Bloody Whiskers is available now for those who already own the game on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or PC.
VIDEO GAMES

