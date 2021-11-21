ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KEN WILLIS: NASCAR adds some normal for '22, and what's this, life for North Wilkesboro?

By Ken Willis, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago
If it’s a game of give-and-take, by natural law there has to be some give.

That’s racin’.

Late in the just-completed week, with Thanksgiving just around the bend, along came some give.

Not only did NASCAR announce the return of the “race weekend,” but elsewhere came strong hints of putting cardiac paddles to the chests of two old classics — North Wilkesboro and Rockingham Speedways.

Maybe it’s just unfocused perception, but it seems it’s been a while since NASCAR’s speedways and race-attending fans received a direct gift, but it came Friday when we learned the 2022 season will include a return of practice sessions and qualifying — after nearly two full seasons of mostly show up, race, go home.

Car preparations were handled by engineers and their simulators, and for the most part they get things right. For the most part. Still, the long-employed rhythm of a racing weekend was decidedly out of whack.

No, the tracks aren’t likely to sell any additional tickets for a couple hours of practice and qualifying, say, on the Saturday of an Xfinity Series race prior to the next day’s Cup show. But it’ll deliver more incentive to those who might be on the fence about attending on Saturday.

Mainly, for those accustomed to the time-honored ways, it’s a definite feel thing and will be welcomed back.

“All they care about is TV,” is the general cry from those who’ve felt put upon by many modern NASCAR decisions. And while, yes, this return to normalcy provides more inventory for the sales teams at Fox and NBC, it’s a bigger deal for the in-person fans as well as anyone else wanting a little more than Sunday afternoon.

To be fair, it’s not as if the tracks have been mere afterthoughts. Sure, after the return to racing in May of 2020, the tracks were basically Hollywood soundstages, with NASCAR needing to meet the demands of those 10-figure network contracts. There was zero attendance and, eventually, limited attendance, but as soon as possible, NASCAR began unlocking the turnstiles and did so at a quicker pace than other sporting leagues.

Remember, NASCAR owns a bunch of speedways itself, so there’s some selfish needs and sometimes those are a win-win for fans.

And finally, speaking of speedways, Friday brought news of three North Carolina tracks making the list to receive big funds from a federal flood of pandemic relief. The report says it’ll be $13 million for the big one — Charlotte Motor Speedway — but also $9 million for Rockingham, which has been a sporadic host for off-Broadway racing in recent years, and $18 million for little North Wilkesboro, which was turned over to the weeds and kudzu 25 years ago.

Rockingham might’ve been the perfect oval track for stock-car racing — a mile in length with high banks. Built for speed but small enough to invite sharp elbows. Its last Cup Series race was run in 2004.

Leading the efforts for the two old tracks is Marcus Smith, CEO of Charlotte-based Speedway Motorsports, NASCAR’s other major track owner, with seven facilities currently on the Cup schedule.

It helped that Smith got some lobbying help with state legislators from Dale Earnhardt Jr., bless his heart.

Yes, I know, $27 million for two of yesteryear’s racetracks doesn't seem like a proper target for pandemic “relief” spending. But have you ever taken a look at the beneficiaries of federal blowouts? There’s plenty of pork on those hogs, for better and worse.

Not sure of the end-game, but NASCAR is promising even more overhauling of future Cup Series schedules, and what once sounded like a threat might now be a promise.

Rockingham and North Wilkesboro went away back when NASCAR became infatuated with expanding its reach into higher-rent districts. And this latest news comes a few months after new “expansion fever” transferred Daytona’s Busch Clash to Los Angeles.

But we’ll take it. Even in racing, maybe especially in racing, barring “trouble in turn 2,” what goes around comes around.

— Reach Ken Willis at ken.willis@news-jrnl.com

Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

