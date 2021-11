Meghan Markle turned heads when she showed up to the Intrepid Museum in New York City to honor veterans ahead of Veterans Day in a gorgeous red dress by Carolina Herrera. Meghan Markle, 40, was one of the best dressed at a special event honoring veterans on Nov. 10. The 2021 Salute to Freedom gala took place at the Intrepid Museum in New York City and the Duchess of Sussex wowed in a red sleeveless dress by Carolina Herrera as she walked the red carpet with husband Prince Harry, 37, by her side. She had her long locks up into a high bun with the look and added red heels to go along with the high-slit fashion choice.

