LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

By St. Augustine Record
The St. Augustine Record
The St. Augustine Record
 3 days ago

Goodbye to the town we used to love

It’s no longer a secret that we have adversely impacted our environment (both natural and man-made) by our relentless pursuit of the “almighty dollar.”

While there are robust efforts to mitigate the damage that has been caused in the past, towns and small cities which have the opportunity to serve as examples of sensible, balanced, and sustainable growth have forfeited their power to greedy developers and their politician supporters.

This is our home, if we cannot afford to continue to turn a blind eye to the rapid decline of our quality of life. It is of particular importance that we curtail the unchecked growth now that our country is experiencing shortages of supplies, medical care and facilities, and staffing to meet our everyday needs.

I’m writing this letter to, again, to warn you about what I saw happen at another, formerly beautiful and coveted small town which lost its charm and status in the same manner.

Many of the developers live in the big cities like Jacksonville, Miami, NYC and are just interested in the money they’re getting from their businesses. We didn’t choose those cities, we chose “small, quaint St. Augustine.” The politicians are just interested in, well, can you guess?

We are the citizens experiencing the repercussions in traffic, pollution, flooding, quality of air and water, lack of amenities, deforestation, crime, shortages and all this while still having to drive to Jacksonville or Daytona for some of the basic necessities and quality services.

Next year, 2022, is an election year. We have the power to change this disastrous trend. Let’s see what happens!

John C. Saulsbury, St. Augustine

My biggest mistake with son's mental illness

I view mistakes in this light. All you can do is what you think is right at the time. If proven wrong, learn from it.

My goal, educate people to avoid my major misstep. Reaching out to those who are or will endure this nightmare.

The feeling of being completely overwhelmed, having no idea where to turn for help in a state ranked 48th for mental health and a denial of the crisis we faced, led to a rapidly deteriorating situation.

We did our son no favors, putting him at risk. The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) provides free classes to help individuals, families and caregivers with the education they need to cope. I quote NAMI's Family-to-Family program, which we found extremely helpful.

Life-saving actually.

They list three stages of emotional responses to a mental health emergency:

  • Crisis: shock, confusion, denial.
  • Coping: anger, guilt, resentment, grief, exhaustion, numbness.
  • Advocacy: empathy, acceptance, energy, motivation, determination.

My mistake, too much time in the initial crisis phase. Trapped in denial. Easy to recognize my misguided rationalizations.

"It is just a stage he is going through." "He will work through this if we are patient." Denial a trait easier to recognize in others than in ourselves.

We wasted precious time. The sooner you get proactive, the sooner you can make a difference. And the sooner they get help, the better the chances of a positive outcome.

At one point I felt we might be too late. So, educate yourselves to the warning signs of both mental health issues and suicide.

Your children, and especially their circle of friends, can provide you the lead time you need. But for that to work, you have to stay objective and receptive to what you are seeing and hearing.

Richard Marquis, St. Augustine

