Jim Ross speaks about Edge

During his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross provided an update on his battle with skin cancer and talked about possibly stepping away from the AEW commentary booth if necessary:. “I wanted to make sure I can still do my stuff. I’ll know more about that after November 22, if I can’t I’ve got to put my health first. I think that’s the right thing to do, ego wise people say ‘Are you worried about getting replaced?’ hell no. I work for Tony Khan, I work for a different man than what I worked for in the past. He has been nothing but amazing in this whole process to the point of whatever you need we’ll take care of you, whatever you need to do to get you healthy again we’re ready to take every step of the way with you.”

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO