Premier League

Confirmed: Manchester United sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

By Conor Pope
fourfourtwo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOle Gunnar Solskjaer has left his position as Manchester United manager after just under three years in the role. The Old Trafford hierarchy had a crisis meeting to discuss Solskjaer's future on Saturday evening, following United's 4-1...

www.fourfourtwo.com

AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Zinedine Zidane
Person
Michael Carrick
Person
Brendan Rodgers
fourfourtwo.com

Arsenal stay unbeaten in Women’s Super League after seeing off Manchester United

Arsenal remain unbeaten in the Women’s Super League this season following a 2-0 victory at Manchester United. Vivianne Miedema put the Gunners ahead early in the second half with her 13th goal of the season, before Katie McCabe doubled the advantage from the penalty spot. Sam Kerr struck a hat-trick...
WORLD
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United: The 6 biggest problems facing the club right now

Manchester United were hoping that a trip to lowly Watford would be the spark to re-ignite a flame. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had the whole of the international break to recharge, after all. A 4-1 loss was clearly not what the Old Trafford hierarchy had in mind, though. What felt obvious...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Manchester United#Liverpool#Manchester City#Gunnar#Old Trafford#The Red Devils#The Premier League#Real Madrid#Ajax
fourfourtwo.com

Football rumours: Pochettino and Rodgers linked with Manchester United role

Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as favourite to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United, according to multiple sources. The Sun reports Pochettino has already decided to quit his current role at PSG in order to move to Old Trafford. Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has reportedly been contacted with regard to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United: Gary Neville makes incredible Mauricio Pochettino claim - and names the two signings the PSG boss would make

Manchester United legend Gary Neville says that Mauricio Pochettino would leave PSG "tomorrow" for Old Trafford, given the chance. The former Tottenham manager is heavily rumoured to be the favourite for the United job, following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the weekend. United have long coveted the Argentinian too, wanting him as long ago as when they initially offered the role to Solskjaer on an interim basis.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United: Could Mauricio Pochettino bring Kieran Trippier to Old Trafford with him?

Manchester United are keen on Mauricio Pochettino becoming new manager - posing a potential link back to Kieran Trippier. United were linked with Trippier over the summer transfer window, as they searched for a right-back to compete with Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Eventually, they reportedly agreed terms with Trippier himself - but didn't meet Atletico's asking price for the England international.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Harry Maguire: Man Utd players take ‘huge responsibility’ over Solskjaer sacking

Harry Maguire has admitted Manchester United’s players must accept responsibility for their role in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking as manager.The United captain is among those whose performances have come in for the most scrutiny during the miserable run of Premier League form which led to Solskjaer’s exit on Sunday, with his sending off contributing to the 4-1 defeat at Watford on Saturday which proved the final straw.“Of course the players need to take the responsibility for everything that happens on the football field,” Maguire said. “We’re the ones that cross over that white line. We were in it together as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PSG players 'believe Zinedine Zidane's arrival as their new manager is imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen on taking over Manchester United in stunning mid-season coaching swap

Paris Saint-Germain's players believe Zinedine Zidane becoming their new manager is 'imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen to take over at Manchester United. Pochettino, the current incumbent at the Parc des Princes, has been identified as a prime candidate at Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed. And any approach...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Villarreal vs Manchester United: Player ratings as Michael Carrick begins life as manager with win

Manchester United began life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a crucial 2-0 victory over Villarreal as they booked their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League.Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 10th goal of the season in the 78th minute, lobbing goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli after Fred had nicked possession away from Etienne Capoue.And the visitors doubled their lead in the final minute of the 90 as substitute Marcus Rashford crossed for Jadon Sancho to fire home his first United goal.The result sends Michael Carrick’s side through to the last 16 with one game to spare.Here are the player ratings...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Leicester not distracted by Man Utd links to Brendan Rodgers – Ayoze Perez

Ayoze Perez has vowed Leicester’s stars are not distracted by speculation linking boss Brendan Rodgers to Manchester United. The Foxes host Legia Warsaw in their crucial Europa League clash on Thursday. Rodgers has been touted as a replacement for the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford and has already...
PREMIER LEAGUE

