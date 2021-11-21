ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Rain chances continue Sunday, Monday before turning cooler

click orlando
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances will still be around Sunday, but we will also see more breaks in the cloud cover when compared to Saturday. Opposite of Saturday, the higher rain chances arrive later in the afternoon...

www.clickorlando.com

KRQE News 13

Rain, snow, and cooler temperatures Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rain and snow are moving across the state this morning, with the heaviest snow around the Jemez Mountains and in Cuba. Rain showers have been streaming into the Metro area and surrounding middle Rio Grande Valley, the west mountains, Four Corners, and even the southeast plains. Rain jackets and umbrellas will be needed!
click orlando

Coldest night of the season to hit Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The coldest night of the season so far is upon us in Central Florida. A big ridge of high pressure has pushed the cold front all the way to the Bahamas and taken clouds out of the forecast. It has also pushed cooler air into Florida. Central...
newschannel6now.com

Rain chances return Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday night, we are going to have a mild night. We will see a low of 52 with partly cloudy skies. Heading into Wednesday, we are going to see warm and windy conditions. The high on Wednesday will be 74. The winds will be out of the south and southwest at 15 to 25 mph. We will see a few hit-and-miss showers throughout the early afternoon hours. However, a few showers and storms will develop along the cold front. Once the sun sets Wednesday evening is when we can expect those showers. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 42 with showers clearing the area. Thanksgiving is looking cooler. The high will be 56 with windy conditions. We will have the winds out of the north at 15 to 25 mph. Mild weather returns to the forecast by Friday, we will have a high in the mid-60s.
City
Orlando, FL
WDSU

Warming Up Before Rain Chances Arrive for Thanksgiving

Plenty of sun will grace the region today but it will be a bit warmer as highs will reach the lower 70s by this afternoon. If you've got travel planned today, flights look great across the country, I do see some turbulence possible upon landing if you are headed to the Delta hub in Minneapolis today. More clouds will build in throughout the day on Thanksgiving before rain chances arrive. On the South Shore, rain chances are possible after 3 PM and an hour to two earlier over the North Shore. If you want to get in an activity, or gathering, outside completely rain free do it in the morning, midday, or early afternoon. Have an umbrella or rain gear if headed to the Saints game as showers will be possible then. Skies will break on Friday but it will be cooler with highs only around 60. Saturday is also cool with highs in the lower to mid 60s but another chance of rain returns for Sunday. Have a great day today and an early Happy Thanksgiving!
KVIA

Some rain chance with cooler air

A cold front arrives late Wednesday and early Thanksgiving Day bringing in some cooler air along with some gusty winds for the western slopes of the mountains. Highs for Thanksgiving at 57 with a 10% rain. The weekend doesn't look too bad with slight rain chances and temps in the...
abc12.com

Rain, wind, and cooler temperatures for Thanksgiving

As a low pressure system and cold front move in, clouds will increase, winds will be breezy, and we’ll be mild today into tomorrow before turning colder. We’ll also bring in some rain. Today’s highs will be in the mid 40s with a SSW wind at 10-15mph, gusting to 30mph...
click orlando

Holiday travel leads to long lines at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. – There were long lines at Orlando International Airport early Wednesday as thousands were traveling ahead of Thanksgiving. Airport officials have said they expect 1.63 million passengers during the holiday period, which would bring foot traffic to near pre-pandemic levels. The estimate for departures and arrivals on Wednesday was nearly 1,000 passengers more than the record-breaking year of 2019.
