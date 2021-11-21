ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Vivendi says is long-term investor in Telecom Italia amid KKR takeover talk

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bAuu6_0d3CB7Yr00

ROME, Nov 21 (Reuters) - French media group Vivendi said on Sunday it was a long-standing top investor in Telecom Italia (TIM) and wants to ensure its long-term success, as the board of the Italian group prepared to meet to discuss a takeover proposal by U.S. fund KKR (KKR.N).

"Vivendi (VIV.PA) is a long-term investor in Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) and has been since the beginning," a company spokesperson said ahead of an official statement to be released shortly.

The spokesperson added that Vivendi "strongly denies having had discussions with any Funds, and more specifically with (private equity firm) CVC," and wants to work alongside Italian authorities to ensure TIM's long-term success.

Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Gavin Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

KKR has wiggle room to sweeten Telecom Italia bid

MILAN (Reuters Breakingviews) - KKR’s jumbo bid for Telecom Italia may get chunkier. The private equity group could have to raise its 33 billion euro offer for the Italian telecom operator to win over investors Vivendi and state-controlled Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP). The deal already looks set to be the largest buyout in European history. But the U.S. group can probably pay more without overloading its target with too much debt.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Generali enters exclusive talks to buy Credit Agricole's La Medicale

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Generali (GASI.MI) entered into exclusive talks with Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) to buy the French bank's health insurance unit La Medicale, both companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday. The transaction, which is set to be completed mid-2022, would go along the sale by Predica to...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Telecom Italia tops Europe's STOXX 600 amid spiking COVID-19 cases

Nov 24 (Reuters) - European shares ended a four-day losing streak on Wednesday with shares of Telecom Italia leading gains, but fears around Europe's worsening COVID-19 situation and the prospect of severe restrictions restrained the market. The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) climbed 0.1% after recording its worst session in...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kkr#Telecom Italia#Investor#French#Italian
Reuters

Italy to discuss KKR's move on TIM after binding bid, minister says

ROME, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Italian government will discuss KKR's takeover approach on Telecom Italia (TIM) (TLIT.MI) when the U.S. fund makes a binding proposal, Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Wednesday. The debt-laden former Italian phone monopoly has received a 10.8 billion euro ($12 billion) approach from KKR...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Orange to replace CEO Richard by Jan. 31

PARIS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - France's biggest telecoms operator Orange (ORAN.PA) will appoint a new chief executive officer by Jan. 31 at the latest, the company said in a statement on Wednesday, confirming an earlier report by Reuters. Orange's board said it had accepted CEO Stephane Richard's resignation as both...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

TIM's Top Investor Vivendi Digs in After KKR's Approach

MILAN (Reuters) -Telecom Italia's top investor Vivendi said it intended to stay in the group for the long haul, signalling to KKR it could hamper the U.S. fund's takeover plans for the Italian phone company. Vivendi has criticised KKR's 10.8 billion euro ($12 billion) non-binding, cash proposal for Telecom Italia...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
ambcrypto.com

Polygon: new investors take the wheel, while long term investors are…

Polygon made a significant impact within the crypto space this year both in the spot market as well as the DeFi market. Even so, the network has been witnessing a lot of its Long-term Holders turning impatient over the month and they cannot really be blamed given MATIC’s price action. So could this be just the opportunity for STHs to gain footing in the Polygon space?
STOCKS
AFP

Brazil's Nubank shakes up market with IPO, funky beats

With 48 million clients, pop star Anitta on its board and a viral ad set to the beats of Brazilian funk, Nubank, a new digital-only bank, is shaking up the market in Brazil -- and now eying a $50 billion entry on Wall Street. Adding to the bank's pop-culture pull, it appointed Brazilian superstar singer Anitta to its board of directors in June.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Telecom Italia sees record daily trading volume after KKR approach

MILAN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) saw record trading volumes on Monday, with more than 8% of its ordinary capital changing hands after a $12 billion takeover approach from U.S. fund KKR (KKR.N). By 1420 GMT, almost 1.3 billion ordinary shares which carry voting rights in the Italian...
BUSINESS
Light Reading

Telecom Italia faces $12.2B privatization bid from KKR

It was only recently reported that US-based investors KKR wanted to invest more in the fixed-line network of Telecom Italia (TIM) after already having bought a 37.5% stake in TIM's fiber company FiberCop last year. It now seems that KKR wants to buy up TIM in its entirety and take...
BUSINESS
Metro International

KKR makes $12 billion approach to take Telecom Italia private

MILAN (Reuters) – Telecom Italia (TIM) has received a 10.8 billion euro ($12 billion) approach from U.S. fund KKR aimed at taking Italy’s biggest phone group private, the company said on Sunday. KKR’s move comes as TIM’s CEO Luigi Gubitosi battles for survival after coming under fire from top investor...
BUSINESS
CNBC

KKR buyout offer sends Telecom Italia shares surging 30%

The non-binding proposal values the former phone monopoly at 0.505 euros per share in cash. This indicates a 45.7% premium on Friday's closing share price, and rises to more than 33 billion euros including debt. Telecom Italia shares jumped more than 30% on Monday after U.S. private equity giant KKR...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Factbox: Telecom Italia's main assets and operations

MILAN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. fund KKR (KKR.N) has presented a non-binding proposal to buy Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI), valuing Italy's former phone monopolist at 10.8 billion euros ($12 billion) excluding debt. Telecom Italia, Europe's sixth largest telecoms group, offers fixed and mobile broadband services to wholesale and retail customers....
BUSINESS
Washington Post

KKR Thinks It Can Fix Telecom Italia’s Dysfunction

A jumbo deal that marries raw U.S. capitalism with European national infrastructure is hard to see happening in France, Germany or Spain — and would have been unthinkable in Italy a few years ago. But an increasing sense of urgency surrounds Telecom Italia SpA. It’s a sign of how desperate...
BUSINESS
Reuters

KKR bid is next act in Telecom Italia soap opera

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - KKR (KKR.N) is offering weary investors an exit from the Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) soap opera. The U.S. buyout group wants to take the phone operator private for 10.8 billion euros, ending years of wrangling between investors, board members and politicians. Though its opening bid is opportunistically below Telecom Italia’s pre-pandemic value, the 47% premium to last Friday’s closing price should appeal to all but top investor Vivendi (VIV.PA). The board should at least take KKR’s call.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

231K+
Followers
243K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy