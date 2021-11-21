ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Rittenhouse Lawyer Slams GOP Reps, Donald Trump Jr Over Offers of Jobs, Free Gun

By Khaleda Rahman
 3 days ago
"They want to trade on his celebrity and I think it's disgusting," attorney Mark Richards...

Antonio Castro
2d ago

Why Trump gang paid for his defense. He what there looking for a racist killer

Fox News

NBC's Maria Shriver sparks outrage after asking 'how it's possible' Rittenhouse walked out of court a free man

NBC anchor Maria Shriver sparked online outrage for tweeting her controversial thoughts on Friday's verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Rittenhouse, who is now 18, was charged with first-degree reckless homicide, two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment after shooting and killing two men and injuring another during a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020 following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse would have faced a mandatory life sentence if convicted of first-degree intentional homicide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Laredo Morning Times

CBS host shuts down Senator Ted Cruz on air for voter fraud comments

CBS moderator for Face The Nation Margaret Brennan shot down Ted Cruz on air after the Texas senator discussed fraud during the 2020 presidential election. Despite there being no evidence of voter fraud, Cruz told Brennan during the November 22 broadcast that he believes there wouldn't be questions about the integrity of the election if officials would have had a credible electoral commission do an emergency audit.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Why it matters that the RNC is helping pay Trump's legal bills

When American donors send contributions to political parties, they probably have certain expectations about how the money will be spent. Perhaps the donations will be used to buy campaign advertisements, for example. Maybe the funds will go towards yard signs and mailings. When it comes to Donald Trump and the...
POTUS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene makes bizarre claim Biden and Democrats to blame for Waukesha killings over Rittenhouse comments

Marjorie Taylor Greene says that the blame for the Waukesha killings lies with the mainstream media, Democrats, and Joe Biden, bizarrely claiming they incited the murder of five people Sunday night’s parade in the town.The Georgia representative tweeted: “After the widespread hateful reaction to the Rittenhouse verdict & dog whistle calls to radical BLM ground troops by the mainstream media, Democrats, and even the President of the United States, we must ask if they incited the mass murder in Waukesha, WI.”The man taken into custody after an SUV drove into a Christmas parade on Sunday night is 39-year-old Milwaukee...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Quad-Cities Times

4 lawmakers call Pritzker's comments on Rittenhouse trial 'beyond reprehensible'

SPRINGFIELD — Four Central Illinois GOP lawmakers on Monday issued a statement calling Gov. J.B. Pritzker's comments regarding the verdict of Kyle Rittenhouse "beyond reprehensible." Pritzker, a Democrat, on Friday in a statement said: "Carrying a loaded gun into a community 20 miles from your home and shooting unarmed citizens...
POLITICS
thefloridapundit.com

Kyle Rittenhouse spotted at Florida restaurant ahead of Fox News interview

Kyle Rittenhouse was spotted in a Florida restaurant over the weekend after being acquitted last week of charges related to the deaths of two men and the injury of another during a protest against police brutality,. According to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, the 18-year-old was seen with others at Smokin’ Jerry’s...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

White House pushes back at Rashida Tlaib prison stand

The White House distanced itself from a proposal endorsed by Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) that calls for closing federal prisons. "The president does not support abolishing prisons," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at a Tuesday briefing. Why it matters: Psaki's remarks come amid a broader discussion on prison...
POTUS
