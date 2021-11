The Cathedral of the Incarnation and the Nassau Chapter of the American Guild of Organists are working together to sponsor a demonstration of the Hauptwerk organ which is presently installed at the Cathedral. The demonstration will be directed by Larry Tremsky, Canon Musician and Director of Music at the Cathedral, and a resident of Garden City. Join the event on Sunday, November 14th beginning at 3 PM. You can attend in person or by zoom if you prefer. To get the Zoom link, send an email to dean@nassauago.org.

