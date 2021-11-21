Man shot in Colonial Heights Saturday night
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC)– The Colonial Heights Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night.
According to police, officers responded to a home in the 200 block of Eastman avenue around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound.
Police said the man was taken to a hospital in the area with non-life threatening injuries.
This is a developing story.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.
Comments / 0