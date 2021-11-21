ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonial Heights, VA

Man shot in Colonial Heights Saturday night

By Rachel Keller
 3 days ago

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC)– The Colonial Heights Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night.

According to police, officers responded to a home in the 200 block of Eastman avenue around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Police said the man was taken to a hospital in the area with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.

