Poole crash: Woman suffers life-threatening injuries

Glendale police on Monday identified 19-year-old Joseph Daniel Saiz and 18-year-old Elana Keltner Crawford, who were both killed in a fatal collision over the weekend. On Saturday, Oct. 30, just after 8:30 p.m., Glendale Police responded to a collision near the 7000 block of W. Bell Road involving three vehicles. The initial investigation shows Saiz was driving a Ford Mustang eastbound on Bell Road with passenger Crawford in the car. Witnesses reported Saiz was driving at a high rate of speed without headlights on, according to police.
