Charita Goshay: Rabbit hole is not a political identity

By Charita M. Goshay, The Repository
 3 days ago
Either Josh Mandel has lost the mother of all bar bets, or he's trolling the entire state.

The senatorial candidate from Ohio who has crossed the rhetorical Rubicon more times than a ferryboat captain recently voiced support for retired Army Gen. Michael Flynn's call for a singular religion in America — namely Christianity.

This, of course, would leave Mandel outside of the tent because he's Jewish, so it's clear that supporting Flynn's unconstitutional stance is a nakedly cynical bid for votes, given that Christians have been one of the chief tormentors of Jews for 2,000 years.

After all, it wasn't Hindus or atheists who led the pogroms, Kristallnacht, or the Spanish Inquisition.

Flynn is a hero to subscribers of QAnon, who are overwhelmingly white evangelicals, who see a Deep State conspiracy at every turn, starting with the belief that a super-secret cabal of rich people is engaged in Satan worship and pedophilia, and that Donald Trump was tasked by God to put an end to it.

A report published in May by PRRI, the Public Religion Research Institute, and the Interfaith Youth Core, found that 15% of Americans believe the government is controlled by that cabal. Another 15% believe violence may be required to restore "order."

The Survey Center on American Life found that 74% of white Republican evangelicals believe the 2020 election was rigged.

Sometimes, you just get your butt kicked.

Fueled by fear and the internet, people overwhelmed by the changes they see taking place in the country are seeking refuge inside of a rabbit hole that corkscrews in ways we could have never imagined.

Earlier this month, dozens of QAnon adherents descended upon Dealey Plaza in Dallas, to await the triumphal return of John F. Kennedy Jr. in anticipation of him taking his rightful place as Trump's vice president when Trump is restored to the Oval Office.

No, really.

It's an encore of sorts for those who previously believed JFK Jr. would be on the Trump ticket in 2016 ... and in 2020.

What's most shocking is just how many Americans have embraced the kind of lunacy that makes it seem perfectly reasonable to expect that a man who's been dead for 22 years would reappear — of all places — at the very spot where his father was murdered in 1963.

Wackiness aside, showing up at the spot where President Kennedy was assassinated to make a political point exhibits a callous disregard for the grief and pain borne by a family beset by tragedy, and for a nation that never has fully recovered from the shock of seeing their president killed in broad daylight.

It took broadcaster Maria Shriver, one of JFK Jr.'s cousins, to publicly beg people to stop using her family's grief for their own ends.

There have always been cults, with some of them ending in tragedy; Jonestown, Waco and Heaven's Gate among them.

In 2016, a QAnon follower threatened to shoot up a pizza parlor in Washington, D.C., convinced that a child-sex ring led by Hillary Clinton was operating in the restaurant's basement.

That the building has no basement is the least of it.

Cults have been used to prey upon and victimize countless children. Cult leaders have convinced people merely seeking the truth to leave their families and all they've known based on false promises — from spaceships coming to get them to the world ending on a specific date.

What makes QAnon different is there are people in public life who remain silent in the hopes they can benefit from it politically because no matter how deluded QAnon followers may be, they still can vote.

It's disingenuousness power-grabbing at its absolute worst.

The damage being done to the country by people planting poison seeds of division, paranoia, and conspiracy, and those using it to their advantage, threatens to jettison us into a black hole from which we may not recover.

Charita M. Goshay is a Canton Repository staff writer and a member of the editorial board. Reach her at 330-580-8313 or charita.goshay@cantonrep.com. On Twitter: @cgoshayREP

