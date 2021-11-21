ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Reddit thread asking ‘Why am I too attracted to my wife?’ goes viral

By Furvah Shah
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z3gaD_0d3CAFVD00
(Shutterstock / oasisamuel)

A Reddit post of a person asking “why am I too attracted to my wife?” has gone viral for obvious reasons.

The user (@satanscilantro) shared the post on 9 November, and it has been reposted all over the Internet since.

A Twitter user shared the post, which has now been liked by over 320,000 people and retweeted 46,000 times.

The original post reads: “I know this sounds weird. But I have been with my wife for about 10 years, 8 years dating and almost 2 married. I have always found her beautiful and super hot, but lately these last few months I’m obsessing over her.

The user added: “I feel like she’s way too hot, I can’t stop staring at her when we’re in the same room.”

They then asked their followers: “Is this normal? Do I need to do something? I tried looking online for help, but there isn’t anything out there. I have no friends or family to ask about this.”

Other Reddit users commented on their thread with similar declarations of love for their partners.

One user said: “No need to worry. I’ve done the same thing over my 26 year marriage. Some years it’s there. Some years it’s normal attraction.”

Another added “you can’t be TOO attracted to your wife. I’ve been married to mine for 21 years, and I still look at her in the way you have just described”, to which the original user responded with an even more besotted reply.

They said: “Early years it wasn’t hard for me to control myself and not bug her all the time about fun time. But lately I can’t stop thinking about fun time with her because of how insanely hot she’s becoming in my mind. It kinda feels like when I was 13 and seeing Elizabeth Hurley on screen.”

On Twitter, people shared their funny and emotional reactions to the Reddit thread.

One user even compared the writer to the character Gomez Addams from the Addams Family, who is famously besotted by his wife Morticia.

It’s like a real life (or, more accurately, online) rom-com and we’re here for it.

Comments / 5

Da Groovelyne
2d ago

Psychologically speaking... there is nothing wrong with you...you are truly in love on several different plains. LIFE is all about taking time to get to know the person while you grow together as one. Like any plant...you provide sunshine/rain as nurturement as love continues to grow. The feelings you have are natural for everytime you open your eyes and see her...it's like you're see her for the first time. THAT'S REAL LOVE...THAT'S TRUE LOVE!!!

Reply
5
Related
Distractify

Grandpa’s Brutally Honest Texts to Granddaughter Has TikTok Cracking Up

One of the biggest benefits of growing old is that you are afforded the ability to no longer care. You can generally say what you want and do what you want and no one is really going to tell you otherwise. That's because you've spent enough time on this miserable planet and you probably come to the realization that the only way to generate some honest enthusiasm is to go all out.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Hurley
Parents Magazine

Mom Asks Reddit if She's Wrong For Faking to Be Asleep to Force Her Husband to Take Care of the Baby

It's 1000 percent possible that nightly wake-ups and feedings are the worst part of the newborn stage. (Not that sleep regression is welcome at any stage of development.) The reason for those nightly disruptions varies. But the exhaustion of waking up to support your child when all you want is a good night's rest can awaken the beast in any parent.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Relationships
The Independent

Instagram influencer takes down video of crying husband after major backlash

Instagram influencer Jaclyn Singletary Gibson was forced to take down a viral TikTok video of a private moment of her husband crying in the backyard, after major criticism from other users.On Monday (15 November), the lifestyle and fashion influencer filmed her husband Seth crying alone in the backyard. The video seemed to have been shot without his permission.The text on the now-deleted clip read: “Told my husband to go outside to take a deep breath, and I caught him crying.”Many users on the video-focused social networking service were unhappy with Ms Gibson’s action.“Every single thing doesn’t need to be exploited...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Grazia

This Woman's Family Fell Out With Her Because She Lost Weight Before Her Sister's Wedding- But Is She In The Wrong?

Weddings are incredible. They are essentially parties on steroids, entirely dedicated to a couple’s super-strong bond and their love for one another (the best kind of party) and there are flowers everywhere. What’s not to love? And after almost two years of weddings being at threat of cancellation due to COVID-19, we’re all super excited to start attending them again.
WEIGHT LOSS
Indy100

Indy100

124K+
Followers
6K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy