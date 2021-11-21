Estate Planning: Annual gifting review

Every individual needs some form of an estate plan to protect their wishes and loved ones. Your estate consists of everything that you own (aka your assets), and although death may seem far away, it is never too soon to get your estate plan in order. Estate planning is the process of making arrangements for your incapacitation or death, including deciding who your assets will go to, stating the type of end-of-life care you wish to receive and designating a person who will be responsible for executing your requests. You are never too young to start making these arrangements, and the process does not need to be complicated or expensive.

