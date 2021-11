DENVER -- U.S. drug overdose deaths approached 100,000 in the first year of the pandemic, up 30% from the year before. The year 2020 was the worst ever for deadly drug overdoses. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that nearly one in eight Americans fell into the grip of substance use during the pandemic. In cities across America, new emergency facilities opened dedicated to mental-health patients. A recent survey suggests that almost 20% of Americans are consuming excessive amounts of alcohol.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO