STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Staten Island woman who was most recently seen in Brooklyn. Pui Chow, 70, who lives in the vicinity of Manor Road and Westwood Avenue in Castleton Corners, was spotted on Monday at 10:05 a.m. at the corner of 64th Street and 8th Avenue in Brooklyn, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO